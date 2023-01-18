Finding the Best Coffee in Portland Oregon

Photo by canva

Most people need coffee first thing in the morning. It provides a boost of much-needed caffeine and warm comfort to start your day. If you are new to Portland then you might not be familiar with its rich coffee culture. Portland is booming with coffee roasters for all coffee lovers. If you are looking for the best coffee hot spots in Portland, then look no further. Check out this coffee shop list below!

Photo by canva

The Best Coffee Shops In Portland

Roseline Coffee

Rosaline coffee is known for its single-origin coffees. This coffee roaster gets its coffee from the rosetta line. They do a lot of gorgeous latte art and oftentimes use a rose petal garnish. This coffee shop is Portland inspired with delicious drinks and pastries.

Water Avenue Coffee Company

Water Avenue Coffee Company has the reputation for having the best coffee in Portland. This shop is very eco-friendly and because of this, they are extremely popular with Portland locals. Portland is known for its environmentally friendly initiatives.

Photo by canva

Coava Coffee Roasters

Coava Coffee Roasters gained popularity because of Jerry Seinfeld's feature on his show. Coava has 3 Portland locations and one San Diego, CA location.

Good Coffee

Good Coffee is known for its “good coffee”. There are 5 Portland locations. The Good Coffee menu is full of lattes and drip coffee. Coffee lovers can find anything they want here.

Ovation Coffee & Tea

Ovation Coffee & Tea specializes ub Moroccan spiced coffee and tea. This is a unique flavor profile infused into all your favorite coffee-style drinks.

Photo by canva

Proud Mary Cafe

Proud Mary Cafe is a coffee roaster and restaurant. Locals say it is some of the best coffee in Portland. If you want to visit, be sure to make a reservation.

Prince

This is a Dutch coffee shop with all of the Dutch-inspired treats that are made in-house. All of the coffee drinks are unique. Prince proudly serves coffee that is roasted by Proud Mary.

Heart Coffee Roasters

Heart Coffee Roasters is from Finland and you will see that the coffee shop reflects that. There are three locations. All of the coffee beans are sourced from all over the world. They serve to pour-overs, drip, latte’s, and eve macchiatos.

Photo by canva

Nosso Familia Coffee

Nosso Familia Coffee has three locations in Portland and one in LA. The most notable drink is the Bee Sting Latte which has local honey and a spice blend.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Stumptown Coffee Roasters is the most popular of all in Portland, It is the original location. Stumptown has locations across the country as well as coffee in stores nationally. There are several locations throughout Portland.

Whether you are visiting or a resident of Portland, there is nothing like finding that great coffee spot. With this list, you are sure to find something that fits your vibe.