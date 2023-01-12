Photo by canva

If you are an experienced real estate investor then you know how to exchange property as a tax strategy so you can grow your real estate investment portfolio. A 1031 exchange is exactly how they do this. So, if you wondering how to get started so you can grow your portfolio, take a look at these steps below.

How To Exchange Property

1031 Exchange

A 1031 exchange is what you are talking about when you consider exchanging property. This is when you exchange property that is used for business or as an investment in exchange for property that is to be used in the same way, This is commonly used by investors so they can make similar exchanges and are not required to report their gain or loss to the IRS. However, if they exchange for a property that is not similar then they would have to report these items.

Eligible Properties for a 1031 Exchange

A property is considered to be similar if it is used in the same way as the one that is being replaced. This is regardless of how a property may be improved. Performing a 1031 exchange for a property you are selling and buying allows you to defer paying your capital gains tax. In some cases, you can eliminate your capital gains by estate planning. Investors like this strategy because they can have more liquid assets,

Different Types of 1031 Exchanges

Within the title of a 1031 exchange are several specific types of a 1031 exchange. Delayed exchanges happen when the property is being sold and the replacement property are purchased during the allotted time. Delayed/simultaneous exchanges are when the replacement property is purchased simultaneously to the current property being sold. Delayed reverse exchanges happen when the replacement property is purchased before the current property is sold. Delayed build exchanges happen when the current property is replaced with a new property that is built for the needs of the investor. Delayed/simultaneous build exchanges happen when the built-to-suit property is purchased before the current property is sold.

Important 1031 Exchange Rules

As with any real estate contract, there are rules to performing a 1031 exchange. An investor can receive any proceeds from the sale of a property while purchasing a replacement. Your funds will be held in escrow as you find your replacement property. Your replacement property needs to be equal to or greater value to your property being sold. Your replacement property needs to be decided upon within 45 days and it must be purchased within 180 days.

In Conclusion

Now that you have a basic understanding of how to exchange property, why not get started on your real estate investment portfolio? Whether you are looking to exchange property, start investing, or buy or sell a primary residence, you want to work with a knowledgeable and trusted agent who can walk you through the entire process.