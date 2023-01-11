Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles

Photo by Lytemods Shelhee and David

You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.

Create an Additional Stream of Income

ADUs can become lucrative income properties, as investments that can be listed for traditional long-term tenants or short-term vacation rentals. In a market with such high demand as Los Angeles, if you have the space to add an ADU, you are almost literally sitting on a lucrative opportunity.

You will find ADUs of all sizes, customizable to meet your plans. Even the smallest S&D lytemods™ can be leveraged as an investment property, with the potential to quickly pay for itself.

Welcome a Relative into the Home

Are you thinking ahead and realizing you will want to welcome an aging parent or disabled sibling into the home in the near future? An ADU can be the perfect solution. It will provide both you and your family member with privacy while allowing you to act as a caretaker with the convenience of being right next door.

Caring for an elderly parent tends to be associated with a slow and steady increase in responsibility, which can become burdensome over time if it includes commuting to your parents' home. This will also become a problem during emergency situations. However, many people either do not have the space to welcome a parent into their current home or are hesitant to give up their independence and privacy. An ADU can be the ideal solution, providing you with the best of both worlds.

Design the Ideal Guest House

Many Los Angeles homes do not feature enough bedrooms and bathrooms to provide a dedicated guest space. If you add an ADU to the property, you can quickly become an impressive host with a modern, sustainable backyard guest house. Choose a design that works as accommodations for guests when you have them, and can be used as additional relaxation or entertaining space when you don't.

S&D lytemods™ ADUs

There are many types of ADUs available, providing a variety of options for Los Angeles homeowners. One of the options we most highly recommend is S&D lytemods™ because of the unique customizable model and smart construction materials. S&D lytemods™ are constructed from light gauge steel, which provides an extremely sturdy, more renewable alternative to lumber construction.

Incorporating the latest in smart home technology, sustainable and renewable materials for all construction and finishes, and customizable design that can be designed to uniquely suit your property, we expect that you will find this to be an obvious choice.

This post was sponsored by LyteMods™ ADU