Should You Inspect the Crawl Space?

Photo by canva

As a homeowner, the list of home maintenance tasks never ends. Sometimes you don't even know what you need to keep your eye on. One of the last places you think of is your crawl space. The normal wear and tear on a home, combined with nature are big factors as to why you should have your crawl space inspected regularly. This can be extremely important in preventing large problems in the crawl space that can occur.

What can create issues in a crawl space?

Water/Moisture

Water and moisture can lead to mold and mildew, which can create a much bigger problem. If there is a leak of some kind, it could be damaging insulation and even the wooden supports under a home.

Pests

Water bugs, roaches, and termites are just some of the annyoing pests that can make their way into your crawl space under your home. If the wood under your home is damp it will attract pests and wood-eating insects.

Rodents

Rodents like mice, rats, squirrels, and even raccoons can get inside crawlspaces. They seek out warmer places to build nests and reproduce. Oftentimes rodents chew on electrical wiring and other PVC or plastic plumbing items which can create a disaster for your home.

Plumbing, Electrical, Heating, and Cooling Problems

Any number of issues can happen with the plumbing, electrical, and heating in your home. If you are having an issue with one of these main functions in your home, it could have easily started in your crawl space.

Insulation Problems

Insulation can be affected in your crawl space. This can happen due to water or rodents and it will need to be replaced if it is damaged.

Rain/Snow/Flooding

Anytime you are dealing with excessive water or moisture, it will get into your crawl space which can lead to potential problems.

What does an inspector look for in your crawl space?

Bend Oregon Real Estate Agent Reed Melton offers this advice: "Many things can affect your crawl space, which is why you want to have it regularly inspected and maintained. Inspections take time and require someone to go under your house and thoroughly check the entire crawl space."

A crawl space inspection will look for signs of moisture. They will look at the exterior walls for discoloration. They will look for pooling or standing water to see if there is a drainage issue. They will verify that your insulation and subflooring are in place and not damaged. They will also check to see if there are any signs of insect or rodent activity that would warrant any damage. Finally and plumbing, piping, electrical, or ductwork will be inspected to ensure there are no leaks or damage.

In Conclusion

Owning a home comes with constant maintenance. The hardest things to maintain are the ones you don't see like your crawl space. To give yourself peace of mindset a yearly reminder on your calendar and get an annual inspection for your crawl space.