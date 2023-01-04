Smart Home Features to Consider When Remodeling

As you plan your remodel, don't forget about ways you can upgrade the technology of your home to make it more functional, energy efficient, and enjoyable. Just about every room in the house can benefit from a smart home upgrade, with technology that can make your life easier and add resale value to your property.

Many designers and home construction experts use advanced 3D technology to help homeowners fully visualize every detail of the project before it begins. Designers can put your mind at ease and make sure you are designing the transformation you are dreaming of.

Don't forget to include some of the top smart home features in your plans. To gather inspiration, consider some of these ideas.

Smart Lighting

The lighting you choose in your remodel is one of the most influential factors in how the home feels. Being able to create the atmosphere you want, whether it's bright lighting for a party, mood lighting for a quiet night at home, or sunny natural lighting during the afternoon, is essential.

By incorporating smart lighting into your design, your ability to conveniently customize the lighting in any room is increased. You can also save energy by turning lights off and finding out if any lights were left on after you leave the house, switching them off from an app on your phone.

Smart Thermostat

A smart thermostat is beneficial in a couple of ways. First, it allows you to control the temperature of your home from anywhere, not requiring you to get up and walk to the thermostat. This also means you can adjust the thermostat from bed in the early morning, or on your drive home to avoid cooling or heating while you are gone for the day or the week.

Second, a smart thermostat will learn your preferences over time, anticipating them and allowing you to maximize the efficiency of your heating and cooling systems. Not only will this ultimately save you money, but it will also be gentler on the environment and shrink your carbon footprint.

Smart Security Systems

Protect your home and everyone in it with a smart security system. Adding a security system during your remodel is a great way to make sure each point of entry is covered, installing sensors to all windows and doors and cameras wherever they are needed. You can view everything from your phone for total peace of mind whether you are home or not.

Smart Garage Doors

A smart garage door is a simple upgrade that will add convenience to your life. Benefits of a garage door that can be opened or closed from anywhere via an app include:

  • Making sure you or another household member didn't forget to close the garage door, from anywhere
  • Letting someone into the house without having to leave them a key
  • Having a way into the garage if you misplace your fob

Automated Window Coverings

Bel Air Realtors David and Shelhee offer these tips: "Window coverings can be automated so that you can control all your shades from your phone or via remote. If you like to sleep with blackout shades, you can automate them to switch to a light-filtering window covering when it's time to start your day, allowing you to wake gently."

Built-In Speakers

A remodel is the perfect time to add built-in speakers in the house. This is an excellent feature if you plan to entertain, allowing you to funnel your party playlist throughout the house in a discreet way. Create the sound quality you want and control the music throughout the home by installing built-in speakers inside and outside the home and attaching them all to your phone to be managed from anywhere.

More and more homes are getting smart features and it appeals to home buyers as well as homeowners. Not only can you enjoy upgrades but your future resale value will benefit also.

