What Is a Commercial Real Estate Inspection?

If you are looking to purchase any kind of property, then you will likely go through the inspection process. Each inspection will look different, so if you are purchasing a commercial property, you might wonder what a commercial inspection is and what happens during one. These inspections are very important in understanding a building's functionality and structural security.

What Is A Commercial Inspection

A commercial inspection is an evaluation of the property and or building that is used for commercial purposes. This is a building that is intended to derive its profits from rental income or specific operations. Most often a commercial building is home to retail shops, warehouses, factories, offices, or residential units that are multi-family dwellings.

A commercial inspection is similar to a residential in that the focus is to identify any potential issues with the property. Typically, these inspections are done if a property is in escrow, or in between tenancies. The main reason you want an inspection is to secure your investment and know everything you can about the property you are going to take ownership of. These inspections are a vital part of a property's purchase, but as an owner, you should be conducting them regularly as well.

Who Does The Commercial Inspection?

Inspections are done by licensed and trained inspectors who understand the building type you are buying into. There is a wide range of expertise when it comes to inspecting. Commercial building inspectors understand building maintenance and architecture and can identify any potential issues with the structure of the building. Look for someone with longevity in their expertise, even if this means the inspection will cost you more.

What Happens During A Commercial Inspection?

During a commercial inspection, your inspector will do a walkthrough of the property and take a lot of photographs. The photographs are used to document any existing problems you need to be aware of or anything that needs to be changed in order to be up to code. A commercial inspector will also perform a visual inspection of the exterior in addition to the interior wall through and review any necessary documentation.

While they look at the exterior they are looking for any cracks or potential deficiencies with the building. In some cases, a commercial inspection looks at the investment and assessed value. These are usually inspections that look at the roofing, plumbing, HVAC systems, and structural integrity. These types of inspections are typically done by a professional; in that specific field and are used to assess the lifespan of the particular system being looked at.

In Conclusion

A commercial building inspection is an extremely important part of understanding the condition of a building. Whether you are a current owner or potentially buying a commercial property, this is a vital part of your ownership. You want to work with your real estate agent to schedule your commercial inspection as a part of your escrow process. A qualified commercial real estate broker or agent can help navigate this process.