Price Improvement vs. Price Reduction

Photo by canva

Depending on the market, a home listed for sale may not be getting the offers the seller was hoping for. This can be due to several reasons but usually is because of a market shift. A good rule of thumb is that if you have shown your home 10 times and there is no offer, you may need to make some adjustments. Lowering a listing price is not unusual, but it isn't always well received by the sellers. This can be a bump in the road between a seller and an agent. So, how can an agent help bring ease to this situation?

Positive & Truthful Language

It is all in the language that you use. Once the seller agrees to a price reduction, you need to make an announcement and market accordingly. Everything should appear positive and this is why the industry is moving away from using language like price reduction. The latest and greatest new term is price improvement. This insinuates that something is now better than it was before. The listing is now improved upon because the price better fits into the current market.

How To Announce Price Improvement

You want to make sure you announce this by framing it positively. This should be done carefully so that potential buyers don't assume something that isn't true. The language you use matters. The point is to attract buyers that may have not been interested before. Emphasize what is attractive about the property and the new price. Properly framing the announcement using positive language will bring great results.

How To Market A Price Improvement

Adjusting the listing price of a home may open it up to a whole new set of buyers. You want to reach as many potential buyers as possible so you need to market this price improvement accordingly.

Sphere of Influence

Real Estate Agents have their network called their sphere of influence. Even if these people are not looking to buy a home, they may know someone who is and this becomes your word-of-mouth marketing. According to the NAR, 65% of an agent's business comes through their sphere of influence. This marketing can be done by word of mouth, emails, and even phone calls.

Social Media

Social media has become one of the largest marketing tools available. You can promote your price improvement through posting, sharing stories, or even an ad. If you use an ad you can target users to fit potential buyers for this property. Using social media is a great tool that also gives you a visual aesthetic to attract buyers to your property.

Print

Print media is not thought of as often anymore, but it can't be left out. Print still works when it comes to marketing a home. This can be flyers, postcards, brochures, or newspaper ads. You never know what will catch the eye of a potential buyer, so keep up with using all the marketing tools available to you.

There are a few things that an agent can do to help bring ease to the situation when a home is not receiving offers: