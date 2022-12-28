Safety Tips For Space Heaters

Photo by canva

Space heaters are commonly used all over the globe and especially during the winter months. They can be a great help in producing heat but can also be a safety risk. Space heaters are responsible for close to two thousand house fires a year. If a portable space heater is what you rely on for heat, then you want to make sure it is working properly and safety is a priority. When you are looking to purchase a space heater there are many things to look at but the most important is the safety ratings.

What are some safety tips for using a space heater?

Make sure your space heater is placed on a hard, level surface that is not flammable. Most space heaters sit on the floor, so make sure the appropriate space is set up. The area you have your space heater in needs to be away from children or pets. You should have a 3-5 foot radius clear around the space heater. Make sure it is away from flammable materials like furniture, bedding, and curtains. Depending on the size of the heater you may want even more distance for it.

Clearwater Realtor® Eve Alexander offers these tips on space heaters: "A space heater should never be used in a garage. Even if it has a timer setting, turn it off before you leave the house, the room, or go to bed. Taking even more precautions, you can unplug it from the outlet when it is not in use. Always inspect the cord for any possible damage. You want to see if it looks frayed or worn in any way. You never want another device plugged into the same outlet or extension cord. Lastly, always make sure your smoke alarms are working in every room in your house."

What safety features do space heaters have?

You may not know this, but space heaters have safety features and these are important to look for when you are buying a space heater.

Certification

You want to check that the heater has a safety certification. This is usually shown in the form of a label. This means the heater went through testing by an independent testing organization.

Shutoff features

Space heaters have a smart sensor that will automatically shut off the heater if it overheats. This is a must.

A ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI)

Space heaters do not usually come with a GFCI plug. This plug prevents electric shock. If your heater is without one it should never be used near water.

A sturdy cord

You should never use an extension cord or power strip with a heater. Most space heaters come with a cord of at least 6 feet.

In Conclusion

Space heaters are a wonderful heat addition or solution for a home, depending on your needs. It may come as a surprise, but not every home comes with a full HVAC system, so space heaters are a big consideration for homeowners. Pay attention to the safety ratings and precautions you should take if you will be using a space heater in your home.