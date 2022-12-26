Using Artificial Turf at Your Florida Vacation Home

Tammy Emineth

Photo bycanva

Do you own a vacation home in Florida, or hope to soon? Whether it is a personal vacation home or an investment property you list as a vacation rental, you may want to consider installing artificial turf instead of grass.

Here are a few reasons to consider adding turf to your vacation property.

Low Cost, Low Effort Maintenance

Maintaining landscaping or grass in sunny Florida can require a substantial amount of effort and expense. If you live nearby, you may be able to handle the lawn care yourself, but in many cases, you will find that hiring someone to manage the landscaping is the best way to go.

The cost of upkeep for a lawn in Florida may not be worth it to you. When you install artificial turf, it is a one-time expense that you can finance. If you are looking for maintenance with minimal cost and effort, turf may be the way to go.

Turf Always Looks Nice

It is no secret that keeping a lawn lush and green can be a challenge. When you choose turf, it always looks the same. Years ago, artificial turf looked fake and could be spotted a mile away. Today, you will find the quality of artificial turf to be significantly improved, offering the look of a real, healthy lawn without any of the upkeep.

Use the Turf as a Putting Green

Whether the house is your own personal vacation home or a short-term vacation rental, imagine how fun it would be to add a putting green to the property. Turf is an ideal solution for a putting green, always in perfect condition for a little practice. This amenity will be a major perk to draw guests to your rental, or it might be the feature of your home that allows you to perfect your golf game.

Turf is Pet Friendly

If you have a dog or plan to allow pets at your vacation rental, you may be wondering if the turf is the right option. Turf is actually quite dog-friendly, easy to clean up after pets and deterring dogs who like to dig up a lawn. If you plan to install turf where dogs will be, make sure to choose animal-friendly turf for the easiest maintenance and cleanup.

Use Turf Between Pavers

Many people love the aesthetic of grass or ground cover growing between pavers in a landscape design. While it does look beautiful, it can require a lot of maintenance, including tedious trimming to avoid an overgrown look, fertilizing, and watching out for roots that affect the way pavers lie. Turf is an excellent solution to all of these problems. Simply trim the turf to perfectly fit between pavers and enjoy the look, without any of the upkeep.

Turf can definitely have its place if used correctly. Low-maintenance, easy, and always green; why not use turf?

