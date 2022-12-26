Saving Money Around the House

Photo by canva

You may be looking for ways to stretch your budget with the soaring costs of living and energy prices. The remaining question may be what can we do to fight inflation and the rising prices of things from groceries to gas? Lucky for you, there are clever ways to cut costs around the house to make things more manageable. Continue to read to find 10 tips and tricks to save you money.

1. Making Your Household Cleaners

If you have a few ingredients kicking around the house under your cupboards, the chances of making your household cleaners are in your favor. Items such as white vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice are common, natural cleaners many have in their homes. Mix a solution of white vinegar, baking soda, dish soap, and water in a spray bottle, and viola! There is your multipurpose cleaner!

2. Hang-dry Laundry

It is always convenient to dry laundry within minutes to an hour at the most, but your dryer is costing you electricity. Hang dry your laundry in the backyard or balcony of your home. Or, if you lack the space, invest in a clothes horse drying rack, which can be space-saving as well as convenient. It may take longer to dry, but in the long run, it can save you on cash.

3. Cut Down on Bottled Water

Apart from the health concerns of drinking out of plastic for a long period, the cost of stocking up on bottled water can catch up with you in the long run. Investing in a quality water filter pitcher to filter your tap water is cheaper over time, as well as is better for the environment too. With this, there are many options available, but make sure that the water filter pitcher is NSF and BPA-friendly, and certified.

4. Use Microfiber Cloths

If you go through a roll of paper towels quickly when cleaning, consider the use of microfiber cloths. They are non-abrasive, washable, and will save you money. In the long run, there will also be less wastage than the use of paper towels, making this far more eco-friendly.

5. Switch to Smart Lights

Save on electricity bills and invest in smart light bulbs for your home. Smart lights are cheaper to run due to using LEDs rather than more costly incandescent and halogen light bulbs. The plus side to the usage of smart lights is the ability to set timers and schedules for each room, so you won't forget to turn off the lights. You can even sync them with other best smart home devices. Apart from offering convenience, this will aid in saving money and energy.

6. Repurpose Your Furniture

If you have outdated furniture, but the option of buying new furniture isn't on the table, why not invest in a makeover? In restoring and repairing old furniture, you can provide them with a new lease of life without crippling your budget. You can learn how to paint kitchen cabinets to transform them or learn how to repaint a room like a pro to save money on a decorator.

7. Seal Gaps

Inspect your windows and doorways for gaps that can let air escape, and block them with caulking or weather-stripping. Losing heat and/or air conditioning can cost a fortune on heating and A/C bills. In addition, learn how to keep drafts out by understanding how to insulate your windows, or by using a simple draft stopper to banish chills from doors and windows.

8. Invest in Rechargeable Batteries

It is easy to go through batteries, whether it is due to children's toys or electronic gadgets. Make the switch to rechargeable batteries rather than investing in new ones every time they die. There are tons of quality battery chargers to handle any type of battery, and this will save you big time, and you won't have to worry about disposing of them.

9. Set Dishwasher to Eco-Mode

Many dishwashers and washing machines have an eco-mode or power-saving function built into them. This mode can give you some of the best cleaning power at a lower cost, saving on money and energy bills in the kitchen. If you are due for an upgrade, check out the eco-friendly mode before making that final purchase.

10. Swap for Cloth Napkins

Instead of paper towels at mealtime, swap to cloth napkins. These will save you money, as well as reduce wastage in the long run. Similar to the use of microfiber towels for cleaning, cotton napkins can be washed and reused. They come in different colors, styles, and sizes, which are far more attractive than boring paper towels.

Saving money is more important than ever as we head into 2023. Tighter budgets, higher prices and a slowing economy mean that every dollar must be used wisely.