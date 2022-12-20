A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big Bear

Photo by canva

Are you planning a romantic getaway for the upcoming year? It may be easier than you think, with an ideal mountain vacation rental just hours from anywhere in Southern California and this list of ideas for romantic things to do together.

Our Big Bear tiny home is the perfect place to plan your romantic escape, complete with luxury bedding, HDTVs, a private hot tub, fully equipped kitchen, concierge service, and more. Book your trip to enjoy some one-on-one time with your special someone.

Looking for ways to fill your trip with fun and romance? Check out these ideas.

Board Games for Two

A little competition is a great way to get to know each other better and have some fun. Of course there are classic card games, checkers, chess, and other tried and true standbys. There are also plenty of new board games you can enjoy with just two players, like:

Blokus

Codenames: Duet

7 Wonders: Duel

Off Topic

The Love Language Card Game

Pandemic

Azul

Consider packing up a deck of cards and a few new games to try together during your vacation.

Movie Marathon

When you choose to stay in our romantic tiny home, you will have access to two HDTVs with both cable and streaming services. This means you can plan the movie marathon of your dreams. Stock up on your favorite movie snacks and choose a beloved movie series or show to binge. If you each have a favorite movie that your partner has not yet seen, take this opportunity to cuddle up and watch each of them together.

Hike with a Picnic

If you visit Big Bear during the warmer months, you will have access to beautiful hiking and mountain biking trails. Choose a trail that is perfect for your skill level and enjoy a scenic hike in the crisp mountain air. You can even stop by one of Big Bear's local restaurants to grab a picnic lunch to enjoy on the trail.

Cooking at Home

Your romantic getaway is the perfect time to slow down and cook a meal together. With nowhere to rush off to, you can take your time trying a new recipe or recreating a meaningful meal. You can even plan ahead and send a grocery list to our concierge service so you can have the groceries you need delivered to you at the tiny home.

The home may be cozy and petite, but the kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need to make a delicious meal together. Crack open a bottle of wine, turn on some favorite music, and enjoy creating a delicious meal and special memory together.

Catch an Adrenaline Rush Together

Big Bear is full of places to catch an adrenaline rush, a surefire way to bond with your partner. If you visit during the winter, head to the ski lifts and enjoy a day of skiing or snowboarding. You can even book lessons to learn a new skill together if you are new to skiing or snowboarding.

Planning a trip for after the snow melts? No problem. There are still plenty of places to enjoy some adventure in Big Bear, like Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain and their Soaring Eagle ride. Don't forget to book your vacation rental early for the best rates to enjoy your romantic getaway!