Home Renovation Mistakes that Can Damage a Home's Value

After you have spent many years in the same home staring at the same four walls, it only makes sense to want to make improvements to increase your home's resale value, though many renovations can cost you more money in the long run. Thinking of your home as a future investment in your family's future, keep in mind that just because you see something as an improvement, that doesn't mean that a potential buyer will feel the same way.

Major and minor renovations to avoid hurting your home's value.

15. Addition of Lavish Lighting Fixtures

Falling in love with lavish lighting fixtures can be a huge home improvement failure. The passage of trends can work against homeowners. Whether it is ceiling-mounted lights or a hanging pendant light, whatever is in will look dated 10 years down the road when you are ready to sell. In this scenario, simple is best. But fortunately, lighting is a home fixture that can be easily swapped out at a low cost.

14. Too Much Wallpaper

Jeffrey Fowler with Sussex County Real Estate advises, "Wallpaper can be an overwhelming design choice to the eye with its patterns and textures. It is also notoriously difficult to remove, which can be viewed by potential homebuyers as a massive headache, acting as a tipping point for someone who wants a move-in ready home. Think of fresh paint and neutral colors as an alternative. This will help you stage your home when it is on the market far better. On the flip side, if you do have wallpaper, ask yourself if it will be beneficial to remove it and repaint walls before showings or open houses."

13. Wall and Ceiling Texture

Just like the aforementioned wallpaper, the texture on ceilings and walls is difficult to move, much less giving a rather dated look. Taking into consideration that this project is time-consuming, it can cause homebuyers to decrease the value of their offer. Before thinking twice about a fancy textured painting technique, play around with textured wall decor to give you a better idea if the look is really for you.

12. Quirky Tiling

Tiling is a very popular flooring method in homes, and it often requires more effort and money to replace. Over-personalized renovations can hurt the home's value, as many buyers like to upgrade the floors of their homes. Instead of falling victim to tiling mistakes, consider going with neutral-colored tile and buying a rug reflecting the style you are going for.

11. Too Much Carpeting

Paige Bird, South Carolina Coastal Realtor® offers, "New hardwood flooring can increase the sale price of your home. Compared to hardwood and laminate flooring, carpet can often show signs of damage and age. Colors and textures are based on personal preference, and overly personal touches can decrease a home's value."

10. Bright Paint Colors

Bright and bold paint colors can very quickly turn off a potential buyer who lacks your vision. Repainting a room fortunately is an easy fix before putting your home on the market. Neutral colors will present buyers with a blank canvas, which can help them envision themselves in the space.

9. High-End Kitchen

A kitchen is seen as the heart of the home, and a project many a homeowner saves up for. The resale value of a major, high-end kitchen remodel is less than what you will invest in. To avoide kitchen renovation mistakes that won't give you a return on your investment, focus on the most outdated or worn aspects of the kitchen. As tempting as it is, select mid-range appliances rather than expensive high-end options.

8. Luxury Bathrooms

Zachary Staruch, Fort Myers Realtor® advises, "Updated bathrooms can always add value to a home, but getting carried away and taking the idea of luxury too far is a common mistake. Potential buyers can be scared off by bathroom model mistakes, such as over-personalized finishes and over-the-top whirlpool tubs. Instead, consider a walk-in shower that is easy to clean and get into, which can also use less floor space."

7. Home Office Conversions

Due to technological advancements of our day and age, there is more opportunity for professionals to work from home. For this reason, many think to dedicate home office space to get the job done. If the new office was once a bedroom, this could be a costly mistake for you. If a prospective buyer would rather have bedroom space, it's a possibility you spent all that money for nothing.

6. Sunroom Addition

Plano Real Estate Expert Kim Elmer states, "Sunrooms can be wonderful spaces to enjoy the outdoors apart from the elements, but the addition of a sunroom is a terrible home renovation when it comes to return on investment. It is always best to use a sunroom before committing to this costly renovation."

5. Built-In Aquariums

A built-in aquarium is enough to make a home feel upscale and fancy. The downside to this is that it requires constant maintenance and can be very costly to remove. Not every potential buyer will want to care for a large tank of aquatic life, much less pay for the maintenance of upkeep. Instead, opt for a standard fish tank to avoid issues down the line.

4. A Swimming Pool

Contrary to popular belief, a swimming pool renovation or addition is not the best way to add value to your house. Only under certain circumstances can a swimming pool increase the home's value, and that is typically by 7% at most. Unless you live somewhere where it is hot six months out of the year, pools can be more trouble than they are worth. Because of the cost to build a pool, maintenance expenses, and minor potential value increases, a swimming pool addition isn't worth it for most homeowners.

3. Garage-to-Gym Conversion

For a lover of fitness, a garage-to-gym conversion can be a great idea. Many searches for houses with a garage, and what they are looking for isn't a gym, but a garage to serve its multi-purpose uses, such as storing cars and storage items. If you have to use your garage space as a gym, be sure that future homeowners can easily remove the renovations.

2. Terrible Landscaping Investment

Chicago Investment Realtor® Lori Wyatt advises, "Homeowners can be prone to certain devaluing landscaping mistakes in the name of "curb appeal." Therefore note that costly landscaping decoration won't increase the value of your home, and will instead increase the maintenance required for it. Fancy decorative additions that are fancy and attractive are subjective. It is best to keep your yard and garden space simple, yet beautiful. This means easy to maintain, as well as being sure decorative additions can be easily removed."

1. DIY Repairs

It is best to think twice before investing in a do-it-yourself project. Buyers may be able to quickly point out shoddy workmanship and unusual finished projects. There are ways to increase a home's value with DIY projects, but you will have to be strategic. Instead, ask to be part of the process of a professional renovation to learn as a job is done.

The last thing homeowners want is to pour money into a house that will harm its value. These are just a few of the most common renovations.