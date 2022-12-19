Should You Include a Love Letter with a Real Estate Offer?

Photo by canva

Not all offers require or would benefit from including a personal letter, but in some cases, it is the intangible factor that leads the seller to choose you over a competing potential buyer. If you are looking for an extra something to include with your offer (that isn't going to cost you more), consider penning a letter to the seller that will set you apart and persuade them to accept your offer.

Why include an offer letter?

Some sellers are looking for more than just the top dollar amount. Especially in a case where the seller receives multiple offers that are high enough to meet or exceed the minimum price they want, there are other factors they will consider when choosing which offer to accept.

This might include the timeline the buyer offers, flexible options like seller rent back periods, or even more sentimental considerations like wanting a young couple who will raise their family in the home to be the next owners. Including a letter can help you stand out from competing buyers without offering a higher dollar amount.

How long should my offer letter be?

An offer letter should not be more than a single page. Write enough to communicate to the seller who you are and why you would love to purchase the home but avoid being so long-winded that the letter drags on for multiple pages.

What should I say?

Your offer letter might include a variety of things. Here are some things you might want to consider including in yours.

1. What you love about the home

Be complimentary about the home, detailing what you love about it and why you hope to buy it. Some sellers are drawn to a buyer that appreciates the same things in the home that they did, or a buyer who loves the renovations that were done to the home. Build a connection with the seller by communicating which details of the home made it stand out from others you considered.

2. How serious a buyer you are

Most sellers want to find a buyer that is serious. Communicate how serious a buyer you are by presenting, in addition to a strong financial position as evidenced by your mortgage pre-approval, your motivation to make this deal work. Consider offering a shorter escrow period or a rent-back period if you are able, showing the seller that you want to make this deal work for both of you.

3. Personal details

Your letter should include some personal details, like your occupation, plans for your future and why the home is perfect for them, or fun facts about your family. While it may not seem like these details should matter in a real estate transaction, some sellers are persuaded to choose one offer over another based on personal and sentimental details like these.

Imagine a seller who has lived in their home for decades, and is now undergoing the emotional process of passing the home on to another owner. They may be determined to hand off the home to someone who has special plans for the home or is going to be an excellent addition to the neighborhood and be more interested in finding the right buyer than the highest dollar amount. In a competitive real estate market, a well-written offer letter may be your ticket.

Disclaimer: Please check with your state's rules and laws when it comes to the "letter" as it can be a conflict of interest and actually be illegal in some states.