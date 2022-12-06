Decorating Small Spaces

Photo by canva

Whether it's a guest house, a home office, a she shed, or anything else, decorating is the key to making it a space you truly love. Just because it's not a big space doesn't mean it can't have major personality and comfort. For tips to decorate your small space, check out these creative ideas!

Lighting is Key

Good lighting is absolutely essential in any design, but especially in a small space. Go for a combination of natural and artificial lighting. Choose window coverings that allow in maximum light and even a glass door to maximize the amount of natural light let in during the day. Your artificial lighting should include at least two sources, with both overhead and lamp light for the best atmosphere.

Look for Multi-Purpose Solutions

As you shop for your space, prioritize finding multi-purpose items to maximize the space. This might mean a footstool that doubles as a storage chest for blankets or a table with built-in drawers to store utensils. Folding furniture that can be stored away is also a great option for small spaces.

Beware of Clutter

Cluttering a space is one of the fastest ways to make it feel smaller than it is. Be aware of the items you place in a space, even if they are not something you would initially consider to be a clutter. Too many small decorative items, dishes, or books for example can quickly begin to feel cluttered. Consider opting for a more minimalist approach in the shed and storing as many items as possible out of sight for the ideal aesthetic.

Take Advantage of Mirrors

Mirrors are a great way to reflect light and make a space feel larger than it is. Look for spaces that would be right for a mirror, including something large enough to cover the majority of a wall.

Be Creative with Storage

In a small space, storage is usually one of the primary concerns. Be creative with your storage solutions my looking in every nook and cranny to identify a place to store something. Consider placing a bed or couch on a platform with drawers, where you can store extra bedding, games, or anything else that might fit. Install hooks on the walls to store things off the floor.

Don't Forget Vertical Space

Tampa buyers broker Eve Alexander advises: "One of the keys to maximizing a small area is keeping vertical space in mind. Whether for decorative or practical elements, you can take advantage of what is above eye level in your design. Consider hanging plants from the ceiling or mounting shelves high on the wall."

Bold Design Choices

Small spaces are the perfect place to play with bold colors and patterns. A wallpaper or paint color you love but are hesitant to commit to in your home might be perfect in your mini cabin. This separate space is the ideal canvas for your boldest design choices, while you opt for safer or more neutral choices in your main house.