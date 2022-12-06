Turn Your Backyard Shed into a Home Office

Photo by canva

One of the most popular uses for a backyard shed is a home office space. If you are one of the many Americans who now work remotely, or perhaps you are a business owner who needs a home office space or somewhere to meet with clients, a backyard shed can be the ideal solution. Our sheds and mini cabins can provide an affordable alternative, with a faster timeline, to a home addition or remodeling project.

Here are some ideas to get you started.

Don't Forget Electricity

As you make your plans, don't forget to factor in running power to the shed. This is usually a relatively quick fix, but sometimes one that will require hiring an electrician to safely complete. Consider how you will run power to the shed to make sure your office is as functional in the backyard as it was inside the house.

Lighting Makes the Difference

The difference between a shed feeling like a gloomy, claustrophobic space and a luxurious getaway often lies in the lighting. Don't forget to incorporate a blend of natural and artificial lighting sources to create the ideal ambiance. A combination of windows, glass doors, overhead lighting, and lamps will be best to make sure you can enjoy comfortable lighting all day long in your office.

Consider Your Climate

As you plan your home office space, consider the climate you live in and how to make it comfortable all year long. Depending on where you live, this might mean investing in the best insulation, adding radiant heat flooring, or making space for an air conditioning unit. The best way to make this home office solution one that works long-term is to plan ahead to make it comfortable for your climate 12 months out of the year.

Add Doors and Windows

One of the best ways to make your backyard shed or mini cabin feel luxe is to upgrade the doors and windows. Consider adding larger windows or replacing the entryway with glass French doors. Not only will this allow in more light, it will help the space feel more comfortable. Strategically place the windows where they will provide you with the best view, maybe overlooking your garden or a tree you love.

Finishing Touches

The finishes and decor you choose for your backyard office space can elevate it to feel like a truly professional space. Avoid opting for the quickest or cheapest option, especially if you plan to invite clients or colleagues into the space. Choose a durable, attractive flooring option like luxury vinyl plank. You won't have to spend much more to make the space look significantly more professional.

Decor matters, too! Choose a paint color that you know you will love, maybe even something that feels too bold for a larger space that is a part of your home. Hang artwork, stage a shelf, add a house plant, and make the space into something you love. Studies show that an organized and beautiful home office space increases productivity and elevates your mood while working; we say that means the investment in the finishing touches is worthwhile.