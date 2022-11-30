Photo by canva

Are you preparing to buy your first home? With so many details to consider, it's easy to become overwhelmed. Closing costs are just one of the many components of the home-buying process. But these fees can be a little confusing.

Wondering what closing costs are and what Check out this list of FAQs about closing costs.

What are closing costs?

Closing costs is what we called the group of expenses associated with getting a mortgage. These costs include the fees to have your home inspected and appraised, the government fees, discount points, property taxes, homeowners insurance, HOA fees, origination fees, credit check fees, and other costs of establishing the loan. The earnest money may also be included in these fees.

How much will my closing costs be?

The dollar amount of your closing costs will depend on a few factors. The number will vary from case to case, but in general, you can expect your closing costs to be between 2% and 5% of the cost of the loan. For a $500,000 loan, the closing costs would probably be between $10,000 and $25,000.

The exact amount you will pay in closing costs will be laid out in your loan documents, and any changes that have to be made to that number will be made with enough advance notice to allow you to make the necessary withdrawal.

When are closing costs paid?

Closing costs are paid when you close on the mortgage, hence their name. A money order or cashier's check will be given to the lender when you go to sign all your mortgage documents with the dollar amount that is one of your loan documents.

Do I have to pay all of my closing costs?

Are you concerned about saving up to pay for closing costs to buy your home? The good news is, you may not be responsible to cover the entire amount. There are a few ways your closing costs might be covered by another party, or even reduced.

First, consider asking your seller to cover some of this cost. In today's market, where the average American homeowner is holding onto hundreds of thousands of dollars in home equity, sellers are often motivated to make the sale for the price they want and have flexibility from their home equity to cover some of the buyer's closing costs. Your real estate agent can help you negotiate seller concessions to that some of these closing costs will be covered by the seller. There are limits to seller concessions, based on the percentage of your down payment and how the property will be used (as a personal residence or income property), but in a market like we are seeing today, it is worth seeing how much assistance you can get from your seller.

There are also some cases in which the borrower can roll some or all of the closing costs into the loan itself. This is true when you are buying a home or refinancing, allowing you to essentially borrow the cash to close on the loan. If you are interested in avoiding paying cash upfront for closing, talk to us about your options to finance the closing costs.

Each transaction is different so the costs and fees may vary. Make sure you understand everything you are signing and all documents involved. Escrow agents are required to help all buyers understand exactly what's happening.