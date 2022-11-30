FAQs about Closing Costs

Tammy Emineth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhfKA_0jSXFuTU00
Photo bycanva

Are you preparing to buy your first home? With so many details to consider, it's easy to become overwhelmed. Closing costs are just one of the many components of the home-buying process. But these fees can be a little confusing.

Wondering what closing costs are and what Check out this list of FAQs about closing costs.

What are closing costs?

Closing costs is what we called the group of expenses associated with getting a mortgage. These costs include the fees to have your home inspected and appraised, the government fees, discount points, property taxes, homeowners insurance, HOA fees, origination fees, credit check fees, and other costs of establishing the loan. The earnest money may also be included in these fees.

How much will my closing costs be?

The dollar amount of your closing costs will depend on a few factors. The number will vary from case to case, but in general, you can expect your closing costs to be between 2% and 5% of the cost of the loan. For a $500,000 loan, the closing costs would probably be between $10,000 and $25,000.

The exact amount you will pay in closing costs will be laid out in your loan documents, and any changes that have to be made to that number will be made with enough advance notice to allow you to make the necessary withdrawal.

When are closing costs paid?

Closing costs are paid when you close on the mortgage, hence their name. A money order or cashier's check will be given to the lender when you go to sign all your mortgage documents with the dollar amount that is one of your loan documents.

Do I have to pay all of my closing costs?

Are you concerned about saving up to pay for closing costs to buy your home? The good news is, you may not be responsible to cover the entire amount. There are a few ways your closing costs might be covered by another party, or even reduced.

First, consider asking your seller to cover some of this cost. In today's market, where the average American homeowner is holding onto hundreds of thousands of dollars in home equity, sellers are often motivated to make the sale for the price they want and have flexibility from their home equity to cover some of the buyer's closing costs. Your real estate agent can help you negotiate seller concessions to that some of these closing costs will be covered by the seller. There are limits to seller concessions, based on the percentage of your down payment and how the property will be used (as a personal residence or income property), but in a market like we are seeing today, it is worth seeing how much assistance you can get from your seller.

There are also some cases in which the borrower can roll some or all of the closing costs into the loan itself. This is true when you are buying a home or refinancing, allowing you to essentially borrow the cash to close on the loan. If you are interested in avoiding paying cash upfront for closing, talk to us about your options to finance the closing costs.

Each transaction is different so the costs and fees may vary. Make sure you understand everything you are signing and all documents involved. Escrow agents are required to help all buyers understand exactly what's happening.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# real estate# closing costs# faqs# home buying# down payment

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a former real estate agent turned content marketer. I love to write about real estate, blog about home improvement and optimize real estate and other business websites for our customers. SEO Tips, real estate advice and more.

Frenchtown, MT
65 followers

More from Tammy Emineth

Phoenix, AZ

Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate Market

Each market in this country is different but they are all seeing similar trends. The days of the seller getting everything are over and the market is balancing somewhat. Below are tips from the experts in different markets across the country on what to expect for home sellers going into 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Peoria, IL

Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in Peoria

One of the most popular outdoor activities of all time is Hiking. It is an activity that all can enjoy whether they are brand new to it or extremely experienced. Wherever you are, you want to make sure you research the hiking that is available to you and has an understanding of the types of a hike they are and their difficulty so you can pick something that best suits your expertise. If you are in Peoria, there is no shortage of hiking. Here are some of the top hiking trails and state parks in Peoria, IL.

Read full story
Portland, OR

How To Market Your Home In Portland

Many of the tactics to market your home are the same from house to house and agent to agent, however, there are unique things about your home and your city that can differentiate how you go about marketing. So how do you market your home in Portland? Marketing is a broad term that describes the many strategies used to gain attraction and interest so that you can sell your home to prospective buyers. The way someone strategizes to market a home is based on a lot of factors.

Read full story
2 comments

Building a Good Relationship with Neighbors Around a Vacation Rental

Some vacation rental properties are located within neighborhoods that are close to actual homeowners that live on the property full-time or at least for a large portion of the year. As such a home owner using a property for their own purposes does so with the mindset that it is their home and their sanctuary. It is their own place of relaxation and rest.

Read full story

Preparing for an Outdoor Baby Photo Shoot

There are so many good reasons to photograph your baby one of the best is simply being able to show off your cute sweet new child. One of the favorite places to shoot baby photos is outside it gives a whole new world of creativity to your photo shoot.

Read full story

Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.

Read full story
2 comments

Tips on How to Prepare Your Home for Hurricane Season

As our world heats up, predictions show that the upcoming hurricane season could be abnormally active. Having a storm plan in place is an essential part of living in a hurricane-prone area, for the safety of your family and your home. Continue to read to find out how to prepare your home for hurricane season to help protect yourself from costly home claims.

Read full story

Curb Appeal In The Winter

Are you selling your home in the winter? This is the time of year that notoriously the real estate market slows down which can mean that it is difficult to find buyers, but if you market your home right, you may be surprised. Your home's appearance is everything when buyers are first considering if they are interested or not. This can be difficult in the winter months. How can you boost your curb appeal when all of the trees are bare and the lawn is frozen over?

Read full story

Buyers Hesitation In the Current Market

If you pay any kind of attention to the real estate market you will notice that things have shifted nationally. It is not as hot of a selling market as it has been, but that doesn't mean it isn't a good time to buy or sell, it just means the playing field is slowly evening out. Buyers seem to be hesitant overall though. Why is this? There are many reasons to uncover. Interest rates are high along with home prices, which can make it difficult to save that downpayment or qualify.

Read full story
Park City, UT

Things to Consider When Hiking in Park City

So you love to hike and you are in Park City, one of the greatest hiking spots in the US. Not everyone is an experienced and trained hiker. You have to work your way up to that title but you have to start somewhere. Hiking with others requires communication to know where everyone is at and how to accommodate everyone's various levels of experience.

Read full story
1 comments

How Homeownership Protects you Against Inflation

As a growing number of Americans are affected by rapidly increasing inflation rates, many are looking for ways to safeguard themselves against it. Did you know that investing in real estate acts a hedge of protection against inflation? Keep reading to learn how.

Read full story

6 Reasons to Work with a Realtor

A real estate agent or broker is a person who represents sellers and/or buyers of real estate or real property. While a broker may work independently, an agent usually works under a licensed broker to represent clients. When you are looking into buying a home, here is what an agent who holds the title of a realtor can do for you.

Read full story

Dealing with Damages in Your Vacation Rental

At some point, every vacation rental in existence will see some level of damage caused by vacationing renters. Whether it be a complete freak accident of conducting daily life while on vacation or the result of negligence, it is bound to happen.

Read full story

Negotiating Closing Costs

When you are entering into a real estate contract, you have the option to negotiate several items between the buyer and seller. One of these is closing costs. Someone has to pay them. The average closing cost is somewhere around 14% of the contracted sales price. There are ways to lower this closing cost that homebuyers are required to pay. Buyers need to understand what the fees are that they are expected to pay.

Read full story

How Do Mortgage Lenders Get Paid?

Mortgage lenders get a commission off each loan. Usually, mortgage brokers get a commission somewhere between 1-3% of the loan amount. Mortgage banks and brokers do not get a commission as a part of their business but they pay a commission to the loan originators or loan officers that actually performed the sale of the loan. This isn't for the faint at heart. One must work hard to build connections and generate leads that bring in business and help process home loans for home buyers.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy