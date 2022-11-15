Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in Peoria

Canva

One of the most popular outdoor activities of all time is Hiking. It is an activity that all can enjoy whether they are brand new to it or extremely experienced. Wherever you are, you want to make sure you research the hiking that is available to you and has an understanding of the types of a hike they are and their difficulty so you can pick something that best suits your expertise. If you are in Peoria, there is no shortage of hiking. Here are some of the top hiking trails and state parks in Peoria, IL.

This nature preserve is a place you can easily spend the entire day. There are over seven miles of trailhead as well as outdoor classes for adults and kids that run throughout the entire year. These classes cover a plethora of outdoorsy topics. If you are a new hiker this is the place because they offer guided hiking tours.

Sandridge state forest has 44 miles of trails. There are woodlands, open fields, and prairies. This is a hiking paradise for avid hikers. This state forest is about 45 minutes south of downtown Peoria. This is the perfect day trip and is also near the historic Havana and Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge.

The bluff trail is a sanctuary for avid hikers. This trail connects Peoria and Camp Wakanda, Green Valley Camp, Detwweiller Park, and Robinson Park.

Jubilee College State Park has three thousand acres of hiking and outdoor activities including fishing.

Rocky Glen Park is in West Peoria. It is beautiful with sandstone rock. Some popular visual spots resemble a bowl or horseshoe bottom. There are also waterfalls that you can check out if you are hiking along the cliffs.

Whether you have lived in Peoria for a while or are a new resident, you should check out these places for all of your outdoor exploring. If you are visiting or considering a move, get to know the beauty and take a hike in these parks or trails. If you are looking for more detailed information on these parks and trails, many apps and websites provide you with detailed information.