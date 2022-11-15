How To Market Your Home In Portland

canva

Many of the tactics to market your home are the same from house to house and agent to agent, however, there are unique things about your home and your city that can differentiate how you go about marketing. So how do you market your home in Portland? Marketing is a broad term that describes the many strategies used to gain attraction and interest so that you can sell your home to prospective buyers. The way someone strategizes to market a home is based on a lot of factors.

Moving Out

One of the best strategies to market your home is to have it vacant. This means moving out before you list your home. This allows for showings and any time an agent wants to bring in buyers. Often many people move in with family members for a short period or even a short-term rental or Airbnb. It is helpful for your agent if you aren’t currently living in the home but this is not always an option and there are many ways to market around this. If you can move out or at least clear out most of your home, this can allow for a blank canvas. Buyers can envision themselves in your home instead of having a picture of how you have lived in and envisioned the home.

Follow Up

Make sure your agent is following up with all buyers' agents after they have walked through your home. This is huge. Many times buyers have walked through several homes and are on the fence between a couple and follow-up can mean everything. It can help your home stand out by simply being the squeaky wheel. Make sure this is something your agent is good at and has a part of their standard practices.

Photography

Photography is huge in marketing your home. You want to hire a professional photographer and consider one that does drone footage as well. This helps show off your surrounding areas and can give buyers a feel of how picturesque your neighborhood is. This can differentiate you from other homes in different neighborhoods.

Staging is another facet of this step. Knowing how to stage and layout your furnishings and certain items for photography is key to getting the right shot that impresses potential buyers.

Signs

You want signage on your property marking it for sale. This is what helps attract buyers who are driving to buy or those that are specifically looking for your home after finding it online.

Pricing

Pricing is one of the hottest topics discussed in real estate. Make sure your agent is pricing your home in the right range based on the current market, the neighborhood, CMA’s, and the condition of your home.

As you are selling your home, most of these tasks are taken care of by your agent but adding the simplest of charm to your home that boasts of the neighborhood and city can be an enticing factor for buyers, especially buyers that may be coming from out of state. Make sure your selling description has a little bit about Portland's charm because it is something so many people move to the area for.

While a homeowner can certainly accomplish all these things, having a local Realtor® to offer specific tips and marketing strategies is really the key to getting your home sold fast.