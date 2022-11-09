Building a Good Relationship with Neighbors Around a Vacation Rental

canva

Some vacation rental properties are located within neighborhoods that are close to actual homeowners that live on the property full-time or at least for a large portion of the year. As such a home owner using a property for their own purposes does so with the mindset that it is their home and their sanctuary. It is their own place of relaxation and rest.

A vacation rental with visiting tourists can quickly change the culture of a neighborhood and the ability for neighbors to feel relaxed and in a place of sanctuary. This is especially true in areas that are popular for hosting festivals as some festival goers come back to their rental to continue the party

This is not true in all cases, but unfortunately, it has been true in a growing number of vacation rental cases. As such many homeowners in popular tourist areas are not fond of investors purchasing properties in their neighborhoods for the purpose of a vacation rental.

For this reason, it is a good idea if you purchase a property within a residential neighborhood with the intention of renting it out to tourists that you keep a good relationship with the property neighbors.

Here are some good ways to build great relationships with your vacation rental neighbors

Communicate and show you care about their concerns

Sooner or later neighbors are going to realize that a property has been purchased and turned into a vacation rental. How they hear about the rental can greatly affect their reaction and perception of a property being turned into a vacation rental. The last thing a vacation rental property owner wants is for a neighbor to realize a home is now a vacation rental when they see groups of strangers coming and going from the property.

It is a good idea to communicate with neighbors about the plans for listing the property on a vacation rental platform before you do so. It can be a great idea to even knock on doors yourself and come with a gift such as a plate of cookies or a gift basket. This shows that you have given careful thought to the aspect that they live there full-time and are well aware of the local rules and parameters that you need to operate in to keep the neighborhood a quiet and respectful one.

Make sure you communicate that you will be making all renters well aware of the expectations for their conduct while on the property and that they are staying right next to full-time residents. Also, make sure to offer them a card or other piece of paper with your contact information or your property manager's should anything need to come to your attention about the renters.

Do a thorough screening of your renters

It may be a little concerning at first to have people coming and going from the property, but when neighbors realize that the renters are respectful and quiet and they barely notice anyone is there they will be more welcoming to the idea. Making sure you have responsible renters that are well aware of your expectations for their considerate conduct on the property is one of the best ways to help ensure nothing will happen.

While you cannot be 100% sure that every renter is going to hold up to their agreement you can make sure that you have done all you can to only rent the property to responsible guests. Some vacation rental websites will even offer a guest screening format that uses items like background checks and ID verification to help you know who your guests truly are. The website safely.com, for example, offers all of this screening and all you need to do is simply ask for a guest's birthdate, address, and name.

Consider noise monitoring hardware

Often the biggest complaint about vacation rentals right next to full-time residences is the noise. You can greatly reduce the chance of your guests having loud gatherings or parties with noise reduction action plans. This includes creating guidelines for quiet hours and clearly communicating the consequences for violating the noise ordinance. Limiting the number of guests able to stay on the property. And even setting up Wi-Fi connection monitoring tools like partysquasher that alert you when something out of the ordinary is going on on the property.

Check back in with neighbors

Once your vacation rental is up and going don’t just leave it to your initial meet and greet to be enough in your relationship with the neighbors. Check back in with them periodically and try to remember something about them personally that they may have shared with you and ask them about it. Ask them how they are doing and then ask them how things have been going from their perspective where your property is concerned. This will help to solidify that you really do care about the peace in their homes.