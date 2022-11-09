Preparing for an Outdoor Baby Photo Shoot

There are so many good reasons to photograph your baby one of the best is simply being able to show off your cute sweet new child. One of the favorite places to shoot baby photos is outside it gives a whole new world of creativity to your photo shoot.

Any photography outside can come with a host of challenges even for grown adults. So how can you help to make sure that your outdoor photography session for your little one can go as smoothly as possible?

Here are some great tips for outdoor baby photography sessions

No one can 100% accurately predict the weather. Not even weather forecasters who go to school are able to do so as accurately as possible. it is always good to check the weather. You want to make sure that the forecast predicts ideal weather for the season. If the weather is not amazing make sure you are bringing plenty of layers and blankets to keep baby happy in between takes.

When choosing a location think about one that will have fewer distractions. The park seems like a fun place to go as it could be one of baby’s natural habitats but it could also be overwhelming or cause baby to care less about focusing on the camera. It could also keep baby awake during crucial midsession nap times. If you are hoping to capture a few shots of baby sleeping this will not be helpful at all.

If you plan to use natural elements of the landscape as props make sure to inspect them first. For example, if you are hoping to use a tree stump to have baby sit or lay on, you want to make sure that it is free of bugs. This could be a time when one of baby’s favorite blankets comes in handy.

Make sure baby has been fed and there are plenty of snacks on hand mid-shoot. A hungry baby is a baby who more than likely is not going to be in a photo. Babies are rapidly growing and as such need, plenty of food, and an experienced baby photographer will have plenty of patience for taking a snack break.

Don’t be afraid to look at outdoor baby photography and save some photos that you might like to re-create with your photographer’s own artistic spin. This can help give a launching point for the particular style of photos you are hoping for and may even grant a few creative ideas for brand new poses.

If baby has a favorite stuffed toy bring it. Many times, photographers will use a focal point to help baby look toward the camera. If your baby has a favorite stuffed toy this could help the photographer to get them to focus and smile toward the camera.

Don’t overthink it. Try to stay relaxed and carefree and let the cuteness of your baby coupled with the beauty of the surroundings do the work in the photos. Trust your photographer and lean on their expertise. Often times the simplest of photos that are not trying super hard with props and posing come out to be the favorite photos in the entire session. Often times it is a candid smile caught in a simple tranquil outdoor space that turns out to be the best.

