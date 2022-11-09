Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Tammy Emineth

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.

Most of us think that citrus fruits come from a warm climate but there are some that can withstand a colder climate for shorter periods of time. The best climate for these trees is one that does not go below 28 degrees Fahrenheit. Mandarin oranges are the only citrus fruit that can withstand anything colder than that.

The temperature is one of the biggest factors in growing quality citrus fruit. Citrus fruit needs warm weather and a lot of sun for high-quality fruit. Anything lacking with creating an inferior crop. You will not be able to sell this fruit.

Now, if you are in a colder climate and looking to grow citrus fruit, you could invest in a number of dwarf trees. There are dwarf citrus trees and they come in smaller varieties that can grow indoors. Many people love having them in their homes as greenery and easy access for cooking. As long as there is plenty of sun, consistency in temperature, and moisture in the air, you will produce fruit! If you are looking to grow these trees outdoors, you need the right climate and region.

As stated above, a colder climate means you should consider growing indoors. A warmer climate gives you more options and a larger variety of fruit that you could grow. You can always reach out to any arborist or landscaping company that has expertise in this area.

For cold weather climates, you have to consider conditions that are detrimental like frosts and cold winds. This requires a lot more attention to detail if you are planning to grow outside. You can grow against a wall or shelter. You can use a hedge to help create a barrier against the conditions or you can grow in pots that will trap in warmth.

Do your best to avoid anything that will disturb the roots of the planted trees and if you transplant, make sure they are most dormant during the winter. Do your research and do your best to create the best environment for your citrus trees to survive any harsh weather.

For more information on planting trees of any kind or to landscape your yard professionally, contact your local landscaping company.

