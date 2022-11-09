Tips on How to Prepare Your Home for Hurricane Season

As our world heats up, predictions show that the upcoming hurricane season could be abnormally active. Having a storm plan in place is an essential part of living in a hurricane-prone area, for the safety of your family and your home. Continue to read to find out how to prepare your home for hurricane season to help protect yourself from costly home claims.

Preparing Yourself & Home for Hurricane Season

There are many steps you have to take when preparing your home for hurricane season. Understanding what to do in advance could help lessen the risk of damage during a hurricane. Making a plan to prepare yourself by reviewing the following steps can help you make the most informed decision before a storm hits.

1. Review Your Insurance Policy

Understand and take the time to review your homeowner's insurance policy, what it covers and what it does not before filing a claim. Policies may include exclusions, and purchase endorsements, or separate policies may be needed to obtain coverage. Oftentimes, a separate hurricane deductible may be different from the deductible you carry for a standard claim. For good practice, it is best to get in touch with your insurance company to review your policy before hurricane season.

2. Secure and Seal Your Roof

Damage to your home during hurricane season is a given, and it is oftentimes your roof that bears the brunt of the destruction. As it is exposed to ferocious winds and driving rain storms. When the storm settles, you may find that your roof is missing shingles or decking. Leaks inside your home may be discovered, or your roof may show visible signs of sagging. Water can damage the structure of your roof and the increased chance of a leak or roof collapse can go up. Before hurricane season hits, you should have your roof inspected. Having truss tie-downs, or hurricane straps, installed on your roof can fortify the structure against high winds. You may also want to:

Check gable bracing and replace any loose or missing braces.

Search for and seal cracks and other areas that may be at risk for leaks.

Replace, nail, or caulk loose shingles to reduce your chance of them blowing away when gale-force winds hit to avoid exposing your home to rain and water damage.

3. Shield your Doors and Windows

Doors and windows, much like the roof, are at great risk of damage during high winds. One common cause of damage is flying projectiles when the wind picks up, such as patio furniture and broken tree limbs. An effective way to reduce the risk of storm damage to doors and windows is by installing storm shutters before hurricane season can hit. If storm shutters are beyond your budget, sheets of plywood over your window and doors before a hurricane can help seal these vulnerable areas from damage.

4. Secure Outdoor Structures or Bring Them Inside

To reduce further damage to your home and property, make sure that structures like carports and tool sheds are well anchored. Patio furniture, potted plants, barbecue grills, etc... should all be brought inside or should otherwise be anchored. If they are left loose, they could become projectiles during the storm and could further damage your home or the homes of your neighbors.

5. Prepare an Emergency Kit for Use

The aftermath of a hurricane can present many other considerations than during the storm itself. For instance, your water and electricity may be off for days afterward. Having an emergency kit on hand can help to prepare you for the aftermath of a hurricane, especially in the off chance of an extended period without either electricity or running water. Consider the following for an emergency kit:

Radio

Flashlights

Spare Batteries

A charged cell phone and backup battery

Wrench or pliers to turn utilities on or off

A fire extinguisher

Matches or a lighter in a waterproof bag

Important documents in a waterproof bag

Cash

First aid items

Prescription medication

Mosquito repellant

Water and non-perishable foods

Pet food and medication

Extra gasoline for a gas-powered generator

Full tank of gas in your car if the electricity is out at local gas stations

6. Make an Evacuation Plan

If local authorities advise this, an evacuation plan to get out of your property during a hurricane may need to be an option to keep in mind. This type of plan can be crucial, where a plan includes where you will go, what you will take, and how you can get there to ensure the safety of family members. It is generally better to have a plan and not be caught unprepared, and do not forget to include your pets in the evacuation plan.

7. Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

Sometimes flooding is not covered by standard homeowners insurance policy. If you live in a hurricane zone, flood insurance would be a smart choice to add. Flood insurance costs vary by state. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, you may pay more than your state's average. If your home is elevated or has other flood-mitigation measures in place, it is a possibility you may pay less. There is typically a 30-day waiting period that can prevent people from buying a policy to cover a specific incoming storm, so this task should not be done last minute.

Further Hurricane Safety Tips

Before hurricane season sets in, you should complete a check of your home. Look for holes and gaps to fill them. Tighten screws and replace damaged braces and brackets. You will want your home to be in the best shape possible to survive the oncoming storm. If you are unable or unwilling to complete a comprehensive review of your home's hurricane preparedness, a licensed contractor can help you. Here are a few final preparation tips for you:

Don't tape windows or glass doors.

Plan to evacuate a mobile home.

Prepare for high-rise pressure changes.

Trim your trees down.

Invest in purchasing sandbags.

Consider investing in a generator in case the power goes out.

Fill your bathtub with water, which can be used for flushing the toilet and general cleaning.

Clean your house and wash your sheets; with the potential for water going out, you may want your space to be clean.

Hurricanes are no joke and as long as you take them seriously and heed all warnings, you and your family should stay. These tips can help keep your property safe as well.