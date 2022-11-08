Curb Appeal In The Winter

Tammy Emineth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tL9Eb_0j30ZM2q00
Photo by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash

Are you selling your home in the winter? This is the time of year that notoriously the real estate market slows down which can mean that it is difficult to find buyers, but if you market your home right, you may be surprised. Your home's appearance is everything when buyers are first considering if they are interested or not. This can be difficult in the winter months. How can you boost your curb appeal when all of the trees are bare and the lawn is frozen over?

Icy Walkways

Even though it can be hard to keep up with the elements you want to make sure that your property is safe. Keep up with the ice build-up if temperatures outside are freezing your driveway or walkway. You want to prevent any potential accidents.

Lawn

Even though your lawn is no longer green you want to keep it tidy by raking up leaves and any other debris brought by windy weather.

Gutters

Your gutters accumulate a lot of leaves and debris so make sure they have been cleaned annually and the exterior of your home is not affected by buildup.

Paint

Without your luscious trees, your home can look pretty bare and visible which means you want to touch up your exterior paint in case there was any fading from the summer sun. A fresh coat of paint can make a huge visual difference in your home's exterior display.

Lighting

The days are shorter in the winter so you want to have good lighting outside to enhance the appeal of your home. Lighting your pathways and illuminating your front door adds a touch of elegance to your home.

Decor

As with any season be careful to not over decorate for a particular holiday. Not everyone celebrates what you elaborate so you want to go with classic winter decorations and keep it simple. Even if you are passionate about your Christmas decorations and think they make your home look amazing, this optimism might not be shared by your potential top-dollar buyer.

Plants

Using plants that are hearty in the winter months will liven up your landscape. Evergreen, pansies, or witch hazel work well in the colder times of the year.

Selling your home in the winter is not as difficult as you think it may be. Focus on the right things and enhance your curb appeal while working with the right agent. You might be surprised how well you do with the sale while competing with fewer homes on the market.

For more information on selling your home this winter, contact your local Realtor®

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# winter# curb appeal# real estate# landscape# house

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a former real estate agent turned content marketer. I love to write about real estate, blog about home improvement and optimize real estate and other business websites for our customers. SEO Tips, real estate advice and more.

Frenchtown, MT
25 followers

More from Tammy Emineth

Building a Good Relationship with Neighbors Around a Vacation Rental

Some vacation rental properties are located within neighborhoods that are close to actual homeowners that live on the property full-time or at least for a large portion of the year. As such a home owner using a property for their own purposes does so with the mindset that it is their home and their sanctuary. It is their own place of relaxation and rest.

Read full story

Preparing for an Outdoor Baby Photo Shoot

There are so many good reasons to photograph your baby one of the best is simply being able to show off your cute sweet new child. One of the favorite places to shoot baby photos is outside it gives a whole new world of creativity to your photo shoot.

Read full story

Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.

Read full story
2 comments

Tips on How to Prepare Your Home for Hurricane Season

As our world heats up, predictions show that the upcoming hurricane season could be abnormally active. Having a storm plan in place is an essential part of living in a hurricane-prone area, for the safety of your family and your home. Continue to read to find out how to prepare your home for hurricane season to help protect yourself from costly home claims.

Read full story

Buyers Hesitation In the Current Market

If you pay any kind of attention to the real estate market you will notice that things have shifted nationally. It is not as hot of a selling market as it has been, but that doesn't mean it isn't a good time to buy or sell, it just means the playing field is slowly evening out. Buyers seem to be hesitant overall though. Why is this? There are many reasons to uncover. Interest rates are high along with home prices, which can make it difficult to save that downpayment or qualify.

Read full story
Park City, UT

Things to Consider When Hiking in Park City

So you love to hike and you are in Park City, one of the greatest hiking spots in the US. Not everyone is an experienced and trained hiker. You have to work your way up to that title but you have to start somewhere. Hiking with others requires communication to know where everyone is at and how to accommodate everyone's various levels of experience.

Read full story

How Homeownership Protects you Against Inflation

As a growing number of Americans are affected by rapidly increasing inflation rates, many are looking for ways to safeguard themselves against it. Did you know that investing in real estate acts a hedge of protection against inflation? Keep reading to learn how.

Read full story

6 Reasons to Work with a Realtor

A real estate agent or broker is a person who represents sellers and/or buyers of real estate or real property. While a broker may work independently, an agent usually works under a licensed broker to represent clients. When you are looking into buying a home, here is what an agent who holds the title of a realtor can do for you.

Read full story

Dealing with Damages in Your Vacation Rental

At some point, every vacation rental in existence will see some level of damage caused by vacationing renters. Whether it be a complete freak accident of conducting daily life while on vacation or the result of negligence, it is bound to happen.

Read full story

How Do Mortgage Lenders Get Paid?

Mortgage lenders get a commission off each loan. Usually, mortgage brokers get a commission somewhere between 1-3% of the loan amount. Mortgage banks and brokers do not get a commission as a part of their business but they pay a commission to the loan originators or loan officers that actually performed the sale of the loan. This isn't for the faint at heart. One must work hard to build connections and generate leads that bring in business and help process home loans for home buyers.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy