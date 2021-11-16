7 Mammography centers in Vancouver

Mammogram:

Breast X-rays (mammograms) are important tests in the diagnosis of breast cancer. A mammogram is a low-dose X-ray of the breast which can pick up small changes that can’t be felt. Each breast is placed between two special plates and pressure is applied to get the best possible picture. Some women find mammography uncomfortable or even painful. However, it only lasts a few minutes and is not harmful.

1.THE MATER HOSPITAL

The breast health service at the Mater Hospital diagnoses and treats women with breast symptoms.

The breast health unit at the Mater Hospital was established in 2000. We see approximately 14,000 patients per year and diagnose around 400 breast cancers. Our specially designed facilities allow us to continue our mission to advance the quality of care delivered to women who attend the hospital with breast symptoms.

The unit is staffed by a specialist breast care team that includes:

  • Specialist surgeons
  • Radiologists
  • Specialist mammography radiographers
  • Breast clinical nurse specialists
  • Pathologists
  • Medical oncologists
  • Radiation oncologists
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liSSU_0cxE8uA900
Location:

  • Breast health unit
  • 38 Eccles Street
  • Dublin 7

Clinic opening hours:

  • Mon - Fri: 9am - 12pm

Mammogram/ultrasound appointments:

  • Mon - Fri: 9am - 12pm

2.GREIG ASSOCIATE

Greig Associates began in 1948 in the Georgia Medical Building and has been a leading provider of imaging services in Vancouver’s Lower Mainland for more than 70 years. Historically, Greig Associates provided the radiological services for Shaughnessy Hospital. This relationship continued until the hospital’s closure in 1994.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyWeK_0cxE8uA900
Our Screening Center is at 5752 Victoria drive (look for the sandwich board outside the door of the clinic).

For more information about the benefits of Screening Mammography check out BC Cancer’s website http://www.bccancer.bc.ca/screening/breast

Exam Prep:

You do not need to do any special exam prep but please do not wear any antiperspirant, perfume or body glitter on the day of your appointment. For your own comfort please wear clothing that can be removed easily from the waist up.

3.X-RAY 505

VANCOUVER BREAST CENTRE X-RAY 505

COMMITTED TO EXCELLENCE IN PATIENT CARE

Vancouver Breast Centre was established in 1960 in the Fairmont Medical Building in Suite 505. It was founded by Drs. G.E. Trueman, E.G. Donovan, E.G. Garrow, and F.A. Olacke.

Phone: 

604-879-4177

Office Hours:

Mon-Fri, 7:30am-5pm

Sat, 8am-4pm (booked appointments only)

4.North shore Medical imaging

DIGITAL MAMMOGRAPHY

North Shore Medical Imaging has performed mammograms for over 25 years and now offers digital mammography. With digital mammography, x-rays of detailed breast images are saved as digital computer images that can be viewed immediately. In addition, the use of digital mammography allows radiologists to easily enlarge or enhance images for more accurate diagnosis.

Location:

North Vancouver

139 West 16th Street

North Vancouver, BC V7M 1T3

Phone:

604 987 9729

Fax:

604 984 8395

Clinic Hours of Operation:

Tuesday/Thursday and Friday 7:30 am – 4:45 pm

Monday and Wednesday 7:30 am – 8:30 pm

Saturday 7:30 am – 1:00 pm

Sunday and holidays Closed

Parking:

Parking is available on the street outside the clinic.

5. BC WOMEN HOSPITAL

BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre offers comprehensive maternity care and a range of programs and clinics dedicated to improving the health of women, newborns and their families.

Mammography

You do not need a referral for a mammogram if over 40. Call 604–775–0022 to book an appointment.

Location:

Women’s Health Centre, Entrance #77

Sadie Diamond Breast Health Imaging Centre, Room E2

4500 Oak Street,

Vancouver, BC V6H 3N1

Phone:

604–775–0022

6.BC CANCER

BC Cancer plans, coordinates and evaluates cancer care with the health authorities across BC to provide equitable and cost-effective health care for people living with or affected by cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoaJK_0cxE8uA900
Location:

BC Cancer – Abbotsford

32900 Marshall Road

Abbotsford, BC, V2S 0C2

Phone:

604-851-4710

7.MEDRAY IMAGING

MEDRAY IS A PROUD SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE BC CANCER BREAST

SCREENING PROGRAM

Breast Screening - 108-3242 Westwood Street, Port Coquitlam

MedRay Imaging has a new facility serving the BC Cancer Breast Screening Program. Screening Mammograms are for healthy women with no known breast problems who do not have a history of breast cancer or breast implants. Screening Mammograms are recommended for all women in British Columbia between the ages of 40 and 74 at regular intervals every one or two years.

Screening Mammograms do NOT require a referral from your family doctor. You may arrange your own appointment by calling 604-927-2130. Please have your BC Care Card ready. 

Screening Mammography

108-3242 WESTWOOD STREET

PORT COQUITLAM, BC V3C 3L8

TEL:

604-927-2130

