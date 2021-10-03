Recommendations of the American Cancer Society for early detection of breast cancer

Early detection of breast cancer and treatment with the latest treatment methods is the most important way to prevent death from this disease. Successful treatment of breast cancer will be easier in the early stages of the disease when the tumor tissue is small and has not yet spread. Regular screening tests are the most reliable way to detect breast cancer early. The American Cancer Society has published guidelines for the general population of women and the high-risk population for breast cancer.

What are screening tests?

The goal of breast cancer screening tests is to diagnose the disease before the onset of symptoms (such as palpable lumps). Screening refers to tests and examinations that are used to diagnose the disease in people who have no symptoms of the disease. Early diagnosis means diagnosing the disease before the onset of symptoms.

Breast cancers that are diagnosed during screening tests are often smaller and limited to breast tissue. The size of the breast cancer mass and its extent is one of the most important factors in the early diagnosis of the disease in patients.

Recommendations of the American Cancer Society for programs in the general population of women

These guidelines are for women who have the same risk of developing breast cancer as the general population of women. According to screening programs, a woman's risk of developing breast cancer is considered equal to the risk of developing the general population if she does not have a strong personal or family history of breast cancer and has a known genetic mutation that increases the risk of breast cancer. She has not had breast cancer (such as a mutation in the BRCA gene), and has not had any breast radiation therapy before the age of 30.

Attention:

Women 40 to 44 years old can have an annual mammogram screening program.

Women aged 45 to 54 should have a mammogram every year.

Women 55 and older can change their mammogram to one year in between, or choose the same annual mammogram program. The screening program should continue as long as a woman is healthy and expected to live 10 years or more.

Women should be fully aware of the benefits of mammogram breast cancer screening programs and what this test can and cannot do.

Mammogram

Regular mammograms can be very helpful in diagnosing the early stages of breast cancer, which is the most treatable condition. A mammogram can detect changes in the breast that may be cancerous years before physical symptoms appear. Decades of research show that women with regular mammograms are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer early, are less likely to need invasive treatments such as mastectomy and chemotherapy, and are more likely to recover.

Clinical examination and breast self-examination

Research has not shown the obvious benefits of regular physical examinations by a specialist (clinical breast examinations) or breast self-examination (breast self-examination). There is little evidence that these tests help detect breast cancer early when women also have mammograms. Most women notice signs of breast cancer (such as a lump) during routine activities such as bathing or dressing. Women should be familiar with how the breasts look and feel natural to report any changes to their doctor immediately.

Recommendations of the American Cancer Society about screening high-risk women

Women who are at high risk for breast cancer for certain reasons should usually have an MRI and annual mammogram starting at age 30. This includes women who:

1. The lifetime risk of breast cancer in them based on the risk assessment tools, which are mostly based on family history, is about 20 to 25 percent or higher.

2. They have known known mutations in BRCA1 or BRCA2 (during genetic testing).

3. Although they have not done genetic testing themselves, they have first-degree relatives (parent, brother, sister or child) who have a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation.

4. They have a history of breast radiation therapy in the age of 10 to 30 years.

5. The American Cancer Society does not recommend MRI screening for women with a 15 percent lower risk of breast cancer.

