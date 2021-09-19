Blood tests replaced mammography

New research by British researchers has found that breast cancer can be diagnosed 5 years earlier and treatment started much earlier with a simple blood test instead of a mammogram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3jEh_0c0uvduU00
British researchers have developed a new blood test that can detect a patient with breast cancer five years before any symptoms appear; This blood test can save thousands of lives.

Experts described the results of the blood test as "promising" and said it could be used to screen women, replace them with mammograms and start breast cancer treatment much earlier.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, so that about 55 thousand women are infected with this disease every year and about 11 thousand and 500 people die due to this disease.

The new study, presented at a conference of the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) in Glasgow, England, showed that a blood test can detect changes in the immune system's response to substances produced by cancer cells. However, the researchers acknowledged that larger tests were needed to enhance the accuracy of the blood test, which is expected to become more widely available within five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LzqK_0c0uvduU00
Cancer cells say they produce proteins called "antigens" that cause the body to make antibodies against them. These proteins are called "autoantibodies."

Researchers at the University of Nottingham in the UK took blood samples from 90 patients with breast cancer at the time they were diagnosed and compared them with blood samples from 90 patients without breast cancer.

They used screening technology to detect the presence of "autoantibodies" associated with breast cancer.

The test was able to diagnose breast cancer in 37% of cases and ruled out 79% of the control group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YjrI_0c0uvduU00
