How should I check my breasts?

talos app

It is necessary for all women from the age of 20 to have their breasts examined monthly so that if a disease occurs, they can diagnose it in the early stages and see a doctor. In women who are menstruating, it is better to have the examination on the day this period ends.

What is the meaning of breast examination at home?

A breast exam at home is a way to check for breast changes, such as a lump or bulge, that you do yourself. To do this, you must examine both breasts. If you notice anything unusual, you should talk to your doctor. In many cases, these changes are not cancerous in the breast, but you should inform your doctor anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBMAe_0bzhcXpz00
e.g/talosapp

Step One

Stand in front of the mirror and put your hands on your waist and pay attention to the shape, color and size of your breasts in the mirror, and if you see a dent or protrusion or a change in color or consistency in the skin of this severe area, see a doctor. See your doctor if your nipple changes or sags.

Step Two

Stand in front of the mirror and raise your hands and re-examine the items mentioned above.

Step Three

While standing in front of the mirror, wash your nipple and check for discharge. The nipple may be discharged or have a milky or yellowish or colorless discharge. See a doctor if there is a bloody discharge.

Step Four

Lie on the floor or bed. Examine your left breast first with your right hand and then your right breast with your left hand. To examine the middle three fingers of each hand, and do the examination with the fingertips and examine the whole breast. To do this, it is better to start once by touching the surface of the nipple and examine the whole breast with circular movements from the center to the periphery, and then do the same with a deep touch.

Step Five

Perform the examination procedure in the fourth step while standing. It is best to do this under a shower and use shampoo or soap to facilitate the examination.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

easiest way to self examination your breasts at home by Talos App

New Mexico State
245 followers

More from talos app

The importance of diet in breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. 1 in 8 women is diagnosed with breast cancer and 1 in 5 of those diagnosed are under 50 years old. If you are a postmenopausal or overweight person, you have a higher risk of breast cancer, so you need to be at a healthy weight, and for this you need to have the right diet and exercise.

Read full story

What is mammography and what is its use?

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women after skin cancer. For this reason, regular clinical examinations and mammograms are highly recommended for early detection of breast cancer.

Read full story

What is breast cancer screening?

Screening can help diagnose breast cancer in its early stages that are easier to treat, but what is the definition of breast cancer screening? In fact, breast cancer screening means examining a woman's breast for early detection of cancer before the onset of symptoms. You can read the instructions on how to do breast cancer screening provided by the advanced medical centers in the world from this website.

Read full story

Breast cancer MRI

In breast tissue MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), ultra-strong radio waves and magnets are used to create detailed images. Breast MRI is used as an adjunct in breast screening with mammography or ultrasound. Breast MRI is used to screen women at high risk for breast cancer to assess the extent of the cancer incidence or to assess abnormalities identified on mammography.

Read full story

What is a breast ultrasound?

Breast ultrasound imaging is a non-invasive medical test that helps doctors diagnose and treat breast disease. Doppler ultrasound is a special ultrasound method that examines the movement of substances in the body. This ultrasound allows the doctor to monitor and evaluate blood flow through the body's arteries and vessels. Breast ultrasound produces an image of the internal structures of the breast. During the breast ultrasound examination, the doctor performing the test may use Doppler methods to assess blood flow or lack of flow in any breast mass. In some cases, this may provide more information about the cause of the mass.

Read full story

Blood tests replaced mammography

New research by British researchers has found that breast cancer can be diagnosed 5 years earlier and treatment started much earlier with a simple blood test instead of a mammogram.

Read full story
45 comments

Everything you need to know about breast cancer

Breast cancer is caused by abnormal growth of cells in the breast and can lead to benign or malignant tumors. The growth and proliferation of benign cells stops after a while, but the growth of malignant tumors continues. Breast cancer occurs in both women and men, but is generally more common in women.

Read full story

Breast cancer symptoms

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that disrupts the function of cell division in breast cells. Breast cancer cells multiply in an infected person, out of control and too much. There are different types of breast cancer. The type depends on which type of breast cell is affected. This cancer can start in different places in the breast.

Read full story

The best way to detect breast cancer early

Sleeping constantly in bright places and working long hours without rest can increase a woman's risk of heart disease, depression and breast cancer. Breast cancer can be considered the most common cancer in women, which is most common in the fifth to sixth decades of life.

Read full story

breast cancer screening

Breast cancer screening means checking a woman’s breasts for cancer before there are signs or symptoms of the disease. All women need to be informed by their health care provider about the best screening options for them. When you are told about the benefits and risks of screening and decide with your health care provider whether screening is right for you—and if so, when to have it—this is called informed and shared decision-making.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy