What Is Breast Cancer Screening?

Breast cancer screening means checking a woman’s breasts for cancer before there are signs or symptoms of the disease. All women need to be informed by their health care provider about the best screening options for them. When you are told about the benefits and risks of screening and decide with your health care provider whether screening is right for you—and if so, when to have it—this is called informed and shared decision-making.

Although breast cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat. Talk to your doctor about which breast cancer screening tests are right for you, and when you should have them.

Breast cancer screening key points

Tests are used to screen for different types of cancer when a person does not have symptoms.

Mammography is the most common screening test for breast cancer.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may be used to screen women who have a high risk of breast cancer.

Whether a woman should be screened for breast cancer and the screening test to use depends on certain factors.

Other screening tests have been or are being studied in clinical trials.

Breast Exam



Thermography



Tissue sampling

Screening tests for breast cancer are being studied in clinical trials.

When will I be offered breast screening

Breast screening is offered to women aged 50 to their 71st birthday in England.

You'll first be invited for screening between the ages of 50 and 53.

You may be eligible for breast screening before the age of 50 if you have a very high risk of developing breast cancer.

If you're 71 or over, you'll stop receiving screening invitations. But you can still ask to have breast screening.

What happens during breast screening?

Breast screening involves having an X-ray (mammogram) at a special clinic or mobile breast screening unit. This is done by a female health practitioner.

Your breasts will be X-rayed 1 at a time.

The breast is placed on the X-ray machine and gently but firmly compressed with a clear plate.

Two X-rays are taken of each breast at different angles.

Breast screening results

After your breasts have been X-rayed, the mammogram will be checked for any abnormalities.

The results of the mammogram will be sent to you and your GP no later than 2 weeks after your appointment.

After screening, about 1 in 25 women will be called back for further assessment.

Being called back does not mean you definitely have cancer. The first mammogram may have been unclear.

About 1 in 4 women who are called back for further assessment are diagnosed with breast cancer.

