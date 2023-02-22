The Twisted Taco Truck LLC

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The Twisted Taco Truck Grand Opening!

The Twisted Taco Truck LLC will be opening its doors for the first time in Fort Edward, NY. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience firsthand. We will be ready to serve hungry people on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Granville and Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Fort Edward. The Twisted Taco Truck can be seen roaming the towns of Saratoga, Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Glens Falls, and Granville. Please check our website for our location: www.thetwistedtacotruck.com

The grand opening includes $1.99 slice of pizza and a $1.99 street tacos! We have a variety of foods such as Deep Fried Tacos (yes, you read that right!), Signature Square Pizza, Cheesy Quesadillas, Soft, Butter Smothered Fried Dough.

"Our tacos are made with shredded slow roasted meat, encompassed in soft flour or corn shell, then deep fried to perfection!" says co-owner Amanda Coss. "It's the perfect balance between soft and crispy and creates a shell like no other."

The Twisted Taco Truck is an energetic, imaginative mobile food truck with innovative co-owners Amanda Coss and Michelle McAllister who share a combined of experience of over 40 years in the food service and healthcare industry. The Twisted Taco Truck is aimed at offering high-quality, moderately priced, occasionally unusual foods using only local and natural ingredients. Come try our new twist on tacos and enjoy a square of our signature pizza! www.thetwistedtacotruck.com

The Twisted Taco Truck Photo by Amanda Coss