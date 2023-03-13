Texas lawmakers see no reason for you to keep losing sleep from switching to Daylight Saving Time

Texans are ready to stop changing their clocks to spring forward and fall back every year. Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash

“Texans are tired of changing their clocks and losing an hour of sleep for no reason,” State Representative Mike Schofield (R-Katy, Cypress) said, per a Texas Senate, March 11, 2023 press release.

Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) and Representative Schofield want to end the disruptive practice of turning clocks forward and backward each year.

“Let’s get to one time in Texas any way we can!” Senator Bettencourt advocates in the press release.

He filed Senate Bill 2329 and Senate Joint Resolution 86 to allow Texans the opportunity to vote on ending the time shifts. This would let Texas join Arizona and Hawaii, the two states that already stay on Daylight Saving Time.

Representative Schofield authored the House legislation, House Bill 417 and House Joint Resolution 22.

“People would like to get home from work and play with their kids without it being dark half the time. There is no reason not to fix this.”

To keep Texas on Daylight Saving Time requires Congressional action or a Federal Court order. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 to give all states the option to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

He introduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2022, which unanimously passed the Senate last year. However, then-Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, never brought it up for a vote. This time Senator Rubio expects it to get through the House of Representatives.

Texas, as well as the other states, can stay on standard time year-round without federal action. That only requires state level legislation.

Senator Bettencourt tweeted, “The Daylight Saving Time debate has been a hot-button public policy issue for over 100 years.” If all goes the way the senator hopes, voters in the Lone Star State will have their say at the polls on November 7, 2023.

“I think Texans just want one time per year,” the senator wrote in the Twitter thread.

Do you want to continue springing forward and falling back--switching from Daylight Saving Time to standard time every year?