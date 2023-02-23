Don't Cross the Border Illegally - Texas Governor Abbott Warns Migrants

Migrants journey to the border. But Gov Abbott warns people planning to cross the border illegally.“ You picked the wrong state.” Photo by Screenshot from Twitter

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep you out of our state and out of our country.” At a press conference about border security, Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivered a stern warning to anyone planning to cross the border illegally.

In his State of the State address last week, Gov. Abbott designated border security as an emergency item for this legislative session.

He’s already working on it. Abbot announced Mike Banks as the Texas Border Czar and resumed the border wall construction.

At the press conference, Gov Abbott said it's an emergency item because lawlessness from open border policies infuriates Texans and fellow Americans. “This past year, we saw the highest number ever of apprehended illegal immigrants coming across our border,” he told the listeners.

“Three years ago, we had the lowest number of border crossings we’ve had in decades.”

Gov Abbott said President Biden issued an invitation for anybody in the world to cross our border, adding they can do it illegally, without consequences. He also said Biden eliminated policies that helped decrease illegal crossings.

The governor included Title 42, which he expects to expire in May, as one of them. When it ends, “According to Federal estimates,” Abbott pointed out,

“We can expect up to 18,000 people crossing the border a day. That would be more than 6 million people a year.”

The other policies listed are:

End Catch and Release

Remain in Mexico

Build a border wall

He appended “an attitude that if you want to come to the United States of America, come here legally, not illegally.”

Several times during the question-and-answer section of the press conference, Abbott said he wants a mandatory jail sentence of at least 10 years for anyone caught smuggling immigrants across the border.

The governor looks forward to the border wall, border czar, and a mandatory jail sentence for smugglers to help decrease the number of illegal border crossings.

Abbott’s message for anyone thinking about illegally crossing into Texas is, “You’re picking the wrong state to try to enter.” He warns,

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep you out of our border, to keep you out of our country.”

Do you think people planning to cross the border illegally will get the message?