Don't Cross the Border Illegally - Texas Governor Abbott Warns Migrants

T. Ware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Tinl_0kwXUPxR00
Migrants journey to the border. But Gov Abbott warns people planning to cross the border illegally.“ You picked the wrong state.”Photo byScreenshot from Twitter

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep you out of our state and out of our country.” At a press conference about border security, Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivered a stern warning to anyone planning to cross the border illegally.

In his State of the State address last week, Gov. Abbott designated border security as an emergency item for this legislative session.

He’s already working on it. Abbot announced Mike Banks as the Texas Border Czar and resumed the border wall construction.

At the press conference, Gov Abbott said it's an emergency item because lawlessness from open border policies infuriates Texans and fellow Americans. “This past year, we saw the highest number ever of apprehended illegal immigrants coming across our border,” he told the listeners.

“Three years ago, we had the lowest number of border crossings we’ve had in decades.”

Gov Abbott said President Biden issued an invitation for anybody in the world to cross our border, adding they can do it illegally, without consequences. He also said Biden eliminated policies that helped decrease illegal crossings.

The governor included Title 42, which he expects to expire in May, as one of them. When it ends, “According to Federal estimates,” Abbott pointed out,

“We can expect up to 18,000 people crossing the border a day. That would be more than 6 million people a year.”

The other policies listed are:

  • End Catch and Release
  • Remain in Mexico
  • Build a border wall

He appended “an attitude that if you want to come to the United States of America, come here legally, not illegally.”

Several times during the question-and-answer section of the press conference, Abbott said he wants a mandatory jail sentence of at least 10 years for anyone caught smuggling immigrants across the border.

The governor looks forward to the border wall, border czar, and a mandatory jail sentence for smugglers to help decrease the number of illegal border crossings.

Abbott’s message for anyone thinking about illegally crossing into Texas is, “You’re picking the wrong state to try to enter.” He warns,

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep you out of our border, to keep you out of our country.”

Do you think people planning to cross the border illegally will get the message?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas politics# Gov Greg Abbott# Illegal immigration# Border cossings# Border security

Comments / 790

Published by

Follow for consumer interests, local events, and Texas politics impacting you.

Dallas, TX
5K followers

More from T. Ware

El Paso, TX

Hundreds of migrants rush to Texas expecting a free bus ride to Canada

Wednesday night, over 500 Venezuelan migrants crossed the border into El Paso, expecting a free trip to Canada, according to Border Report. Border Patrol spokesperson Orlando Marrero-Rubio said, “They were instructed that the federal government changed its policies on immigration… Somebody on the Mexico side is informing them that we are going to put them in buses to Canada. That’s false,” per the report.

Read full story
863 comments
Dallas, TX

Experience the thrill of Big Bounce America--The world's largest touring inflatable event is coming to Dallas!

If you’re looking for good, clean fun the whole family can enjoy, this is it. The Big Bounce America is coming to the Dallas area. You’re not familiar with it? Well, it’s “The largest touring inflatable event in the entire world,” according to the website.

Read full story
3 comments
East Palestine, OH

Houston area to receive contaminated wastewater from Ohio train derailment fire

Contaminated water used to put out the East Palestine train derailment fire is coming to Texas. One of the worst train derailments in US history happened in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3. The Houston area will become a part of the cleanup effort.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Protecting women's rights in college sports--Gov expects Texas law to prohibit bio males from competing against females

Is it fair for biological male athletes to compete against females? Texas Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t think so. In Grapevine, 22 miles from Dallas, Gov Abbott spoke to high school and college attendees at Young America’s Foundation Dallas Freedom Conference. He said women should only compete with women in high school, college, and USA Olympic sports.

Read full story
33 comments
Texas State

Is the new Texas border czar more qualified than the Vice President is for the job?

Which is the real “political stunt”—the Texas border czar assignment or VP Harris as the nation's border czar?. In a news conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Mike Banks as the new Texas Border Czar. Gov Abbott called Banks an award-winning, retired border patrol agent.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Congress Members urge Biden to “work with us to stop the flow of illegal immigration”

The entire Texas Republican Delegation signed a letter to President Biden. Bold, underlined print reads, “We urge you to work with the Texas Delegation and to pay Texas back for the resources expended throughout Operation Lone Star, and we urge you to work with us to stop the flow of illegal migration at the southern border.”

Read full story
79 comments
Texas State

State Rep Talarico files for Texas teachers to get a $15,000 raise

There’s a teacher shortage in Texas and State Representative James Talarico, D-Austin, wants something done about it. He introduced legislation for a $15,000 teachers salary increase, according to KXAN News.

Read full story
12 comments
San Antonio, TX

Name a roach, rat, or veggie after your ex for Valentine’s Day

The San Antonio Zoo offers you a fun and creative way to celebrate Valentine's Day. Are you mad at your ex? Were you recently laid off your job and you want your former boss to know what you think about it? The San Antonio Zoo has a witty outlet for you. Name a roach, rodent, or veggie after that not-so-special person.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Attorney General says the President is not a king or dictator—that rules apply to Biden too

The President doesn’t have all the powers of a king or a dictator, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reminded listeners. In a Fox News interview, Paxton said he wants Biden to understand this country has checks and balances.

Read full story
1402 comments
Texas State

Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any elections

Texas politicians express strong opinions about who should vote in all elections -Photo byEdmond Dantes. “If you’re in the United States illegally, you don’t have the right to vote—period,” according to Congressman August Pfluger’s press release. He represents the 11th district of Texas. Congressman Pfluger introduced a bill to prevent non-citizens from voting in Washington, D.C. elections.

Read full story
192 comments
Texas State

What you can wear to vote in person changed this year

Be sure you know the new voting dress code before going to the polls in Texas -Edmond Dantes/Pexels. The voting dress code changed in Texas. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to know what you can and cannot wear to the polls.

Read full story
96 comments
Texas State

Get your discounts if you plan to go to the State Fair of Texas this year

The State Fair of Texas has discounts available for you -Screenshot from Twitter. You can enjoy your time at the State Fair of Texas without going broke if you take advantage of the 2022 discounts.

Read full story
Texas State

Texans will receive money for unclaimed property without filing claims

You may receive money without ever filing a claim for it -John Guccione/Pexeks. Is it possible you forgot about some money that belongs to you? Maybe a business owes you a refund. Perhaps you forgot about a utility deposit or a bank account, or maybe mineral royalties you should’ve received. If you have unclaimed money in Texas, you might get it without filing a claim.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Outraged immigration rights group is determined to stop migrant buses from leaving Texas

President of LULAC discloses how they will stop migrant buses from leaving Texas -Screenshot from Twitter. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) plans to stop busloads of migrants headed to New York or Washington, D.C., from leaving Texas, according to KRLD.

Read full story
91 comments
El Paso, TX

Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secure

Migrants have to sleep outside because El Paso is saturated -Gagandeep/Pexels. El Paso has nowhere to put the recent influx of people who illegally crossed the border. According to KFOX, migrants sleep on the streets of the city because processing centers, shelters, and motels have reached full capacity.

Read full story
27 comments
Texas State

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.

Read full story
662 comments
Eagle Pass, TX

Heavy influx of migrants disturb residents and strains emergency system

Migrants sometimes "knock on doors at one or two o'clock in the morning," per a County Constable -Mitchell Luo/Pexels. What would you do if migrants who illegally crossed into the US knocked on your door at one or two o’clock in the morning? That’s what’s happening to citizens in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles. He told Fox and Friends about it in a recent interview.

Read full story
848 comments
Frisco, TX

Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have fun

End-of-summer swim party for dogs -Marcia Soligo/Unsplash. In September, The Frisco Water Park will host Paws in the Pool. This event is for dogs only. Of course, your furry friends need to bring their humans.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911

Migrant on bus from Texas calls 911 to report passengers being held against their will -Annie Spratt/Unsplash. A recent NewsBreak article reported migrants on a bus from Texas to New York City demanded that the bus driver let them off in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Since then, the New York Post obtained an audio clip of a 911 call made during that trip.

Read full story
53 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy