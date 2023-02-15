Protecting women's rights in college sports--Gov expects Texas law to prohibit bio males from competing against females

Should biological males have the right to compete against females in college? Photo by Dollar Gill on Unsplash

Is it fair for biological male athletes to compete against females? Texas Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t think so.

In Grapevine, 22 miles from Dallas, Gov Abbott spoke to high school and college attendees at Young America’s Foundation Dallas Freedom Conference. He said women should only compete with women in high school, college, and USA Olympic sports.

“In Texas’ last session we passed a law prohibiting biological men from competing in women sports from high school down,” Gov Abbott told the students.

A law passed in 2021 banning such competitions in Texas public schools, kindergarten through 12th grade. Biological males cannot compete in female sports.

“In the next session we will pass a law prohibiting biological men from competing against women in college sports,” Abbott declared to the group.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is on board for the change. He included banning biological men from women’s sports as part of his priority list. It’s Senate Bill 15, Protecting Women’s College Sports.

Lawmakers recently filed two bills relating to gender-based athletics. They filed House Bill 23 in November 2022 and Senate Bill 649 in January 2023.

However, Abbott’s plan could bump into a problem. The Texas Tribune reports, “In 2021, the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) board announced it will only hold championships in which transgender student-athletes can participate without discrimination.”

The NCAA’s current policy requires testosterone documentation from transgender athletes for four weeks leading up to the competition.

Abbott doesn’t seem deterred about a law passing, though.

“We’ve fought for the rights of women to be able to succeed in this world,” he said at the conference.

The governor characterized the ideology of empowering men to compete against women as “completely disruptive and disheartening.” He pointed out state and federal laws should protect women’s rights.

Gov Abbott also encouraged students at the conference to vote and get involved in the political arena. “We desperately need you,” he told them.

Do you think female athletes should have to compete against biological males?