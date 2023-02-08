Is the new Texas border czar more qualified than the Vice President is for the job?

T. Ware

As Gov Abbott works to secure the border the White House calls appointing a Texas Border Czar a "political stunt."Photo byTwitter screenshot

Which is the real “political stunt”—the Texas border czar assignment or VP Harris as the nation's border czar?

In a news conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Mike Banks as the new Texas Border Czar. Gov Abbott called Banks an award-winning, retired border patrol agent.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred to the assignment as a “political stunt.” After all, Vice President Kamala Harris became the nation's border czar in March 2021.

Banks’ attitude and approach regarding the position differ significantly from Harris’. In the news conference, Banks said his top priority is “to make the State of Texas the least desirable location for illegal immigrants to cross.”

When President Biden gave VP Harris the border czar responsibility, according to an AP News report,

Biden was “hoping to show Americans he’s taking the situation at the border seriously.”

Per the same AP report, Biden noted Harris’ work as California’s attorney general equips her to lead the administration’s immigration response.

Those accomplishments include securing a $20 billion settlement for California homeowners after a foreclosure crisis. Harris labored for fairness in policing. She created the online portal, Open Justice. It provides the public with criminal justice information.

Banks, on the other hand, has worked in border security administration and operations for 23 years. He did it along the United States-Mexico border, according to the Office of the Governor press release. Banks held US Border Patrol leadership positions in California, Arizona, and Texas. He was also a member of the U.S. Navy Military Police, per the release.

Banks said, “Protecting our nation’s border is something I have dedicated the last 23 years of my life to, and I am very passionate about it.”

Harris demonstrates it is not a passion or priority for her. She visited the southwest border once since becoming the nation’s border czar.

Leaders participate in solutions

For several months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent buses of migrants to sanctuary cities to relieve overwhelmed Texas communities. In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Harris expressed her displeasure. She said, “I just think it’s an absolute dereliction of duty. If you see a problem and we agree that we need to address it, then if you’re a leader, participate in the solution, right?”

The latest way Gov Abbott participates in the border crisis solution is the Mike Banks as Texas Border Czar assignment.

After visiting El Paso to take a firsthand look at the border crisis, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the nation needs a border czar. It amazed him to find out the Vice President received that distinction two years ago.

However, per a Fox News report,

Jean-Pierre said, “The president walked in on day one and proposed an immigration reform and is asking Republicans, instead of doing political stunts, to come and help him deal with an issue.”

What to expect from the Texas border czar

Banks is aware of the struggles illegal immigration cause, including those for landowners along the border. He’ll work with law enforcement agencies to help secure the area, according to Abbott.

Banks will be headquartered in border town, Weslaco, Texas. He’ll frequently travel up and down the border, and throughout the state as needed, the governor said in the press conference.

In contrast, Harris, declared, “The border is secure.”

“I have no doubt that Mike’s strong record of leadership and wealth of experience will provide Texans—and Americans—the level of border security expertise they deserve from a proper border czar,” Gov Abbott said per the press release.

Who do you believe is more qualified and concerned about the southern border—VP Harris or Texas Border Czar Mike Banks?

# Texas politics# Border Crisis# Texas Border Czar# Illegal immigration# Governor Greg Abbott

