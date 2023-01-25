State Rep Talarico files for Texas teachers to get a $15,000 raise

State Representatives propose the biggest salary increase for Texas teachers. Photo by Screenshot from Twitter

There’s a teacher shortage in Texas and State Representative James Talarico, D-Austin, wants something done about it. He introduced legislation for a $15,000 teachers salary increase, according to KXAN News.

The average Texas K-12 teacher salary is $58,300. If you adjust for inflation, that’s less than they made in 2016, per the 2022 Texas Teachers Workforce Report.

“Teacher pay has not significantly increased over the past decade.”

The nationwide average is $65,100, according to USA Facts.

State Rep. Talarico also proposed a 25% salary increase for the support staff, which includes nurses, counselors, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers. Their average annual salary is $29,000.

Where will the money come from for a Texas teachers’ pay raise?

“We can do this. Texas has a $47 billion budget surplus. That’s a billion with a b!” Talarico wrote in a Twitter thread. “We can give every teacher a $15,000 raise, give all support staff a 25% raise, and still have more than HALF the surplus left over.”

He said making an investment in the next generation is the smartest investment.

The solution for the serious situation in schools

In his legislative proposal, Talarico pointed out that we expect teachers to be expert in various areas, including academic content, social work, administrative paperwork, and classroom management. We expect teachers to do it, “All while standing on their feet all day long with a quick break to scarf down a lunch (if they’re lucky).”

He should know. Talarico taught in a middle school on the Westside of San Antonio.

“When I was a public school teacher, I struggled to make ends meet." He continued,

"40% of Texas teachers work a second job. Thousands are leaving the profession to find work that can pay the bills.”

While this would be the biggest pay raise for teachers in Texas history, we have an emergency situation which requires emergency action, according to Talarico.

Do you think a $15,000 pay increase will solve the teacher shortage in Texas?