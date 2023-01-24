San Antonio, TX

Name a roach, rat, or veggie after your ex for Valentine’s Day

T. Ware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fgco_0kPjpjPv00
Send a special Valentine’s Day card to the not-so-special person who broke your heart.Photo byYigithan Bal / Pexels

The San Antonio Zoo offers you a fun and creative way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Are you mad at your ex? Were you recently laid off your job and you want your former boss to know what you think about it? The San Antonio Zoo has a witty outlet for you. Name a roach, rodent, or veggie after that not-so-special person.

It's the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser. This is the zoo’s fourth year of presenting it.

You don't have to live in San Antonio or even Texas to participate. It is a “global phenomenal” according to the Zoo's press release. You can express your feelings from anywhere.

Donations start at $5. “Funds raised will support the zoo’s vision of securing a future of wildlife in Texas and around the world,” per the press release.

For a $5 donation, you can name a veggie. For $10, name a roach. Donate $25 and you can name a rodent after that person. If you donate $150, the zoo “will create an individualized video message of your veggie, cockroach, or rodent being fed to one of our animals for you to send to your not-so-special someone.”

The zoo gets frozen rodents for the animals from a specialized farm. Professional roach breeders provide the roaches. Don’t worry. The San Antonio Zoo earned the American Humane Certified Seal, which includes humane treatment for the animals and what they eat.

Other Name a Roach fundraisers

The Houston Museum of Natural Sciences and the Bronx Zoo have similar fundraisers.

The Bronx Zoo provides roach products, such as totes and tumblers. “You don’t always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps,” according to their website. It continues,

“Name a roach for your Valentine because roaches are forever.”

How to take part in the Valentine’s Day promotion

All you need to do is go to the San Antonio Zoo's website, select your donation amount, and complete the simple form.

For your participation, you’ll get a downloadable Valentine’s Day card. You can also choose to send a downloadable card to that person. Visit the site for further instructions, answers to your questions, and the form to complete.

Most people celebrate someone special for Valentine’s Day. Maybe that person is no longer special to you. Celebrate anyway.

Whether you’re trying to get over a heartbreak or you want to get even, consider naming a veggie, roach or rat after your ex. It will help the San Antonio Zoo—and might help you too.

