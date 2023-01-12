Texas Attorney General says the President is not a king or dictator—that rules apply to Biden too

Ken Paxton tells us constitutional laws apply to the President too. Photo by Anthony Garand/Unsplash

The President doesn’t have all the powers of a king or a dictator, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reminded listeners. In a Fox News interview, Paxton said he wants Biden to understand this country has checks and balances.

Paxton expressed his concern when discussing the President’s new immigration rules. They include allowing 30,000 migrants a month to enter the US from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua. To qualify for the program, the migrants must past background checks, be vetted, and have eligible sponsors.

“It’s not necessarily a good or bad rule. He [the President] is just not following any constitutional rules that we have relied on for over 200 years,” Paxton told Fox News.

He explained that the President’s immigration policies negatively impact communities, “causing pain and suffering.”

The new process is to remain in place for two years, paving a legal path for 720,000 migrants. However, in the last fiscal year, at least 2.76 million migrants illegally crossed the border. Sometimes 2000 migrants per day illegally crossed the southern border into El Paso.

Attorney General Paxton is Texas’ “top law enforcement officer”. Per the Texas Attorney General website, Paxton “enforces child support orders, protects Texans against consumer fraud, enforces open government laws, provides legal advice to state officials, and represents the state of Texas in court.”

He is in his third term as Texas Attorney General.

In the interview, Paxton further expressed his concerns. He said if Biden doesn’t have statutory authority to make the new immigration rules,

“We’re going to say, hey, Mr. President, again, just a reminder, you’re a president. You’re not a dictator. You’re not a king.”

The Texas Attorney General continued, “You have to follow the rules, the laws, just like everybody else.”

What do you want to say to the President about his immigration policies?