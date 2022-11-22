Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any elections

Texas politicians express strong opinions about who should vote in all elections - Photo by Edmond Dantes

“If you’re in the United States illegally, you don’t have the right to vote—period,” according to Congressman August Pfluger’s press release. He represents the 11th district of Texas. Congressman Pfluger introduced a bill to prevent non-citizens from voting in Washington, D.C. elections.

Senator Ted Cruz also introduced legislation to block non-citizens from voting in D.C. elections. It will

“Prohibit the District of Columbia from using Federal funds to allow individuals who are not citizens of the United States to vote in any election.”

Congressman Pfluger and Senator Cruz presented the legislation in response to a bill sent to Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for her signature. The measure would give non-citizens the right to vote in the District of Columbia’s local elections if they lived there for 30 days or more. Plus, they must otherwise qualify to vote.

Non-citizens can vote in local elections in Washington D.C. suburbs Hyattsville and Takoma Park, according to the National Review. “New York City passed similar legislation to allow illegal immigrants to vote last year. But it was struck down as unconstitutional by a state Supreme Court judge in June.”

Senator Cruz said, “Voting is a distinct right and privilege that American citizens enjoy in the United States. It is a responsibility, not to be treated lightly, and it must be protected,” Fox News Digital reports.

“Americans deserve confidence in our elections and to know that only legal citizens are voting in the United States of America,” per Congressman Pfluger.

Do you agree with the two Texas politicians, that only U.S. citizens should have the right to vote in U.S. elections?