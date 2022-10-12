Get your discounts if you plan to go to the State Fair of Texas this year

The State Fair of Texas has discounts available for you - Screenshot from Twitter

You can enjoy your time at the State Fair of Texas without going broke if you take advantage of the 2022 discounts.

Below are ways to save money.

Transportation choices

When you go to the Fair, you’ll see people outside the Park waving you into various lots. Take extreme caution should you choose to park in an unofficial parking lot. You don’t want to leave your car in an illegal parking spot with an unscrupulous character.

An official Fair lot parking space will cost you $20. Premium parking is $40.

Wherever you park, lock your doors and leave nothing valuable or that looks valuable in the vehicle. Take everything out of your automobile that you can remove.

To save money, ride the Dart Rail Green Line. Dart Day Passes start at $3.00. Plus, you can get $5 to $7 off admission if you let Dart take you to the Fair. Get more information here.

Save on admission

One-day admission is $15 to $25 for adults. But if you go to the Fair after 5pm, you can save up to 7 bucks. Buy one-day Premium Admission tickets at Kroger to save $3 each. Should you go with a group of 25 or more people, you can save up to 55% off your ticket.

McDonald’s, North Texas Food Bank, and Dr. Pepper offer discounts too. Get admission details here, including info about First Responders and Military Appreciation days.

Coupons to save you money at the State Fair of Texas

If you have coupons from last year or any year, you can use them at the Fair.

“Food and ride coupons do not expire and can be used for future Fairs,” according to Big Tex.

October 23 is the last day of the 2022 State Fair of Texas.

You don’t have to go broke to have fun if you take advantage of the discounts. You might even have enough money left over for a few gallons of gas.