Outraged immigration rights group is determined to stop migrant buses from leaving Texas

President of LULAC discloses how they will stop migrant buses from leaving Texas - Screenshot from Twitter

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) plans to stop busloads of migrants headed to New York or Washington, D.C., from leaving Texas, according to KRLD.

LULAC is a volunteer-based, Latin-American and Hispanic civil rights organization.

KRLD reports that the president, Domingo Garcia, said,

“We will be going to Eagle Pass and Del Rio, Texas. [We will] stop those buses before they leave.”

He also said the organization will use “Civil disobedience… putting people in front of the buses.”

The transport of over 100 people who illegally crossed the border ignited the decision. Thursday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott surprised Vice President Kamala Harris with two busloads of migrants outside her home.

The migrants received free transportation to Washington, D.C., a few days after Vice President Kamala Harris declared the borders are secure. However, in an Office of the Governor press release, Gov. Abbott said the VP has yet to visit the border.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years.”

Gov. Abbott continued, “Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’”

Garcia, who is also a personal injury lawyer, expressed his concern about the immigrants’ legal rights. He doesn’t want them “used as political pawns for political stunts…” He said his organization will advise the immigrants of their rights, KRLD reports.

LULAC plans to prevent buses from leaving, beginning Monday, September 19.

