El Paso, TX

Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secure

T. Ware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eeond_0hvqgQ9f00
Migrants have to sleep outside because El Paso is saturated -Gagandeep/Pexels

El Paso has nowhere to put the recent influx of people who illegally crossed the border. According to KFOX, migrants sleep on the streets of the city because processing centers, shelters, and motels have reached full capacity.

“We simply don’t have space,” John Martin, the Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, told KFOX. He explained why they needed to release migrants into the streets. "We're focused more on our homeless population. We never want to say no. But unfortunately, you get to a point where you're just saturated."

JoAnn Fisher, an El Pasoan, told KFOX,

“People want to come to the park at night and they really can’t. People are sleeping on the benches.”

Border Patrol plans to provide tents for the migrants as temporary accommodations. In the meantime, to reduce strain at the Central Processing Center, Border Patrol releases them near bus stations and shelters.

El Paso transported 25 buses of migrants to other cities since August 23. Mario D’Agostino, El Paso’s Deputy City Manager, said they could have sent twice as many but didn’t have enough buses.

The VP says the border is secure, and it’s a priority for the administration

On Sunday’s episode of Meet the Press, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked if the border is secure. She said, “The border is secure. But we also have a broken immigration system. In particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed.”

She continued,

“We have a secure border, and that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration.”

In response, South Texas sheriff Roy Boyd told Fox News that “the border is wide open.” He said Border Patrol encounters 100,000 illegal migrants a month in Texas. That’s only eight to 15% of those who come across the Texas border, according to Boyd.

“This is a problem that’s well beyond the local level. This is a federal problem that’s caused by the federal government, designed by the federal government, and wanted by the federal government,” Boyd said.

Do you agree with VP Harris—that the border is secure?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas politics# El Paso# Migrants# Texas border# Immigration

Comments / 26

Published by

Follow for consumer interests, local events, and Texas politics impacting you.

Dallas, TX
3439 followers

More from T. Ware

Texas State

Outraged immigration rights group is determined to stop migrant buses from leaving Texas

President of LULAC discloses how they will stop migrant buses from leaving Texas -Screenshot from Twitter. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) plans to stop busloads of migrants headed to New York or Washington, D.C., from leaving Texas, according to KRLD.

Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.

Read full story
658 comments
Eagle Pass, TX

Heavy influx of migrants disturb residents and strains emergency system

Migrants sometimes "knock on doors at one or two o'clock in the morning," per a County Constable -Mitchell Luo/Pexels. What would you do if migrants who illegally crossed into the US knocked on your door at one or two o’clock in the morning? That’s what’s happening to citizens in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles. He told Fox and Friends about it in a recent interview.

Read full story
853 comments
Frisco, TX

Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have fun

End-of-summer swim party for dogs -Marcia Soligo/Unsplash. In September, The Frisco Water Park will host Paws in the Pool. This event is for dogs only. Of course, your furry friends need to bring their humans.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911

Migrant on bus from Texas calls 911 to report passengers being held against their will -Annie Spratt/Unsplash. A recent NewsBreak article reported migrants on a bus from Texas to New York City demanded that the bus driver let them off in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Since then, the New York Post obtained an audio clip of a 911 call made during that trip.

Read full story
53 comments
Texas State

Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in Tennessee

Migrants bused from the Texas border demanded that the itinerary not change -Ash Gerlach/Unsplash. The decision to skip a stop upset illegal border crossers on a recent bus trip from Texas to New York. The migrants demanded the bus driver stop in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They threatened to call the police if the driver didn’t let them off there, according to the New York Post.

Read full story
2166 comments
New York City, NY

Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat

Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.

Read full story
353 comments
New York City, NY

Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complains

Governor Abbott sends second bus of migrants from Texas to the City of Dreams -Reynaldo Brigworkz Brigantty/Pexels. Should Texas bear the responsibility for migrants flooding into the state? Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t think so.

Read full story
29 comments
Texas State

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the border

Immigrants transported from Texas to Manhattan -Jan Faolwarczny/Unsplash. To help relieve Texas border towns from the overwhelming influx of illegal crossings, Governor Greg Abbott sent a busload of immigrants to New York.

Read full story
3102 comments
Houston, TX

Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the Gulf

It’s time to voice your opinion about the proposal for massive wind farms off the Texas coast. Enormous Wind Energy Areas proposed to speed up the clean energy transition -Nicholas Doherty/Unsplash.

Read full story
12 comments

Auntie Anne will give away pretzels and $30,000 for National Auntie Day

Money and pretzels can make smiles bigger. Free pretzels and lots of cash to celebrate National Auntie Day -David Tod McCarty/Unsplash. To celebrate National Auntie Day, Auntie Anne’s is teaming up with Cash App to dish out “$30,000 to fans in payment of $5 up to $10,000,” according to a PRNewswire press release.

Read full story
Texas State

Salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens and ducks. Texas leads the nation in reported sicknesses

Backyard ducks and chickens linked to recent salmonella outbreaks -Luis Quijada/Unsplash. Backyard chickens and ducks can lead to health problems. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) raises concerns about them, pointing to 572 or more salmonella illnesses across the nation and two deaths.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Free treats for you this summer—sandwiches, ice cream, frozen drinks—and you don’t have to buy one to get one

Summer fun includes free treats. Here's how to get yours -Guilherme Almeida/Pexels. To bring big smiles to beautiful faces, help beat the heat, and jazz up summer fun, some companies will give customers yummy treats this month. To get your hands on most of them, all you have to do is show up on the right day at the right time.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Energy bills spike in Texas--adding about $80 to the average electric bill

Electric bills increase as much as 70 percent in Texas -Mikhail Nilov/Pexels. Have you received your energy bill yet? Texans can add another shocker to the cost of living. The Texas Standard reports, “Residents are seeing a spike in the cost of their home electricity bills this summer—reaching rates as much as 70% higher than this time last year.”

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas students can get free school supplies, medical and dental check-ups

Free school supplies and check-ups at the back-to-school fair for Dallas students -Photo by Rodnae Productions/Pexels. The Dallas Mayor's Back-to-School Fair returns this year and registration is already open.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas teens can get free passes to the zoo, museums, and other popular attractions

Dallas teens can get free passes to fun, interesting, and inspiring attractions around the city -Monstera/Pexels. As prices of food, gas, and services soar, anything free might seem suspicious. But it’s refreshing when there’s no need for skepticism.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas to provide funds if you want to open or expand a daycare

Texas makes it easier to start and expand childcare centers -Yan Krukov. As more companies move to Texas, the need for high-quality childcare increases. Parents need peace of mind about leaving their children at a daycare. They need to believe their little ones are well cared for and that they’re in a safe and clean environment. If you want to help meet that need, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) might have money for you.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

If you live in DFW, you can soon have your groceries delivered inside your house

An inside and personal delivery service is headed your way -Kendel Media/Pexels. Grocery shopping competition is revving up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Before H-E-B opens in Frisco and Plano, Walmart plans to roll-out its InHome delivery service to Dallas/Fort Worth residents. The new H-E-B stores will open in the fall. Walmart brings its InHome service to the area this summer.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas County, TX

Free air conditioners available for qualifying Dallas County residents--some families can get energy bill help

Free air conditioners and electric bill help available for qualifying Dallas County residents -Hans Reniers/Unsplash. North Texas’ brutal summer heat can last for several months. Temperatures have already reached the upper 90s, and 100 degrees in some areas. Imagine what’s around the corner—since summer doesn’t officially start until June 21.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy