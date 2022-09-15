Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secure

Migrants have to sleep outside because El Paso is saturated - Gagandeep/Pexels

El Paso has nowhere to put the recent influx of people who illegally crossed the border. According to KFOX, migrants sleep on the streets of the city because processing centers, shelters, and motels have reached full capacity.

“We simply don’t have space,” John Martin, the Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, told KFOX. He explained why they needed to release migrants into the streets. "We're focused more on our homeless population. We never want to say no. But unfortunately, you get to a point where you're just saturated."

JoAnn Fisher, an El Pasoan, told KFOX,

“People want to come to the park at night and they really can’t. People are sleeping on the benches.”

Border Patrol plans to provide tents for the migrants as temporary accommodations. In the meantime, to reduce strain at the Central Processing Center, Border Patrol releases them near bus stations and shelters.

El Paso transported 25 buses of migrants to other cities since August 23. Mario D’Agostino, El Paso’s Deputy City Manager, said they could have sent twice as many but didn’t have enough buses.

The VP says the border is secure, and it’s a priority for the administration

On Sunday’s episode of Meet the Press, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked if the border is secure. She said, “The border is secure. But we also have a broken immigration system. In particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed.”

She continued,

“We have a secure border, and that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration.”

In response, South Texas sheriff Roy Boyd told Fox News that “the border is wide open.” He said Border Patrol encounters 100,000 illegal migrants a month in Texas. That’s only eight to 15% of those who come across the Texas border, according to Boyd.

“This is a problem that’s well beyond the local level. This is a federal problem that’s caused by the federal government, designed by the federal government, and wanted by the federal government,” Boyd said.

Do you agree with VP Harris—that the border is secure?