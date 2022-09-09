Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned - Screenshot from Twitter

It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.

“If you believe it’s not happening, that people aren’t walking across the border, Karine, I invite you to come to Texas. Come to the Rio Grande Valley. Spend one hour on the border, and I promise you, you and I will see dozens, if not hundreds, of people walking across the border,” Senator Cruz rebuffed.

According to the NY Post, Jean-Pierre responded,

“I’ve been to the border. I went in 2018. I stood outside facilities where the Trump administration was separating families, tearing babies out of their mother’s arms. Some of those kids haven’t been reunited with their families.”

However, video footage contradicts Jean-Pierre’s claim that migrants don’t walk across the border.

Her denial shocked border patrol agents. They “witness hundreds of migrants flooding across the border every single day,” according to Fox News.

The border patrol agents questioned the reasoning behind Jean-Pierre’s statement, per the report.

“A number of agents Fox spoke with were unsure whether the comments were born out of what they saw as ignorance or were a deliberate falsehood.”

Another official rejected an invitation to the Texas border

NYC Mayor Eric Adams declined an invitation from Governor Greg Abbott to visit the border. A few days after the rejection, August 5, Gov. Abbott sent the first bus of migrants to New York. Since then, he bused over 1900 migrants from Texas to the Big Apple.

Tuesday, September 6, Mayor Adams sent a team of “fact-finding” delegates to Eagle Pass, Texas. However, he didn’t go with them.

Press Secretary Fabien Levy said, “We’ve sent members of the team down on a fact-finding mission to hear directly from folks on the ground along the southern border and get the real answers we’re not getting from Texas,” according to Fox News. Levy also said the delegation wants to find out if Gov. Abbott is “Sending asylum seekers to New York City even if they prefer to go elsewhere.”

Do you think Jean-Pierre will eventually accept Senator Cruz’ invitation? If so, what do you think she'd say about what's currently happening on the Texas border?