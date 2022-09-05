Eagle Pass, TX

Heavy influx of migrants disturb residents and strains emergency system

T. Ware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zw4PN_0hjD6MhB00
Migrants sometimes "knock on doors at one or two o'clock in the morning," per a County Constable -Mitchell Luo/Pexels

What would you do if migrants who illegally crossed into the US knocked on your door at one or two o’clock in the morning? That’s what’s happening to citizens in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles. He told Fox and Friends about it in a recent interview.

“New York is complaining because they received 1,500 [migrants]. That’s what we received by noon, here in Eagle Pass. Sometimes even more people,” Bowles said.

He estimates that about 3000 migrants cross into their communities every day.

Eagle Pass is on the Texas border at the Rio Grande River. It’s a city of about 28,300 citizens.

Residents call 911 because migrants go into the neighborhoods and wander around. Some of them “knock on doors at one or two o’clock in the morning,” Bowles told Fox.

He also said about 90% of the emergency calls have to do with illegal border crossers. That delays the response when residents need police, fire, or ambulance services. “Our 911 system is constantly being pushed to the limit.”

The flood of migrants affects citizens in other ways

Some Texas border residents endure property damage. When migrants try to get away from U.S. Border Patrol agents, vehicles sometimes crash into fences and gates, according to Border Report. Plus, attempts to escape the authorities cause dangerous situations for motorists in the area.

The need for first responders to rescue migrants caught in the Rio Grande’s currents further impacts the city’s emergency system. It also stretches first responders between citizens’ and migrants’ emergencies.

What the future holds

Governor Greg Abbott plans to continue his busing mission. In the future, he'll expand the transports to other sanctuary cities. The goal is to bring relief to overwhelmed and overrun communities like Eagle Pass.

According to an Operation Lone Star press release, Texas has “Bused over 7,400 migrants to our nation’s capital since April and over 1,500 migrants to New York City since August 5, 2022.”
Also, Gov. Abbott bused about 150 migrants to Chicago, and another busload reached NYC.

Although other cities are receiving migrants, Bowles points out that it’s nothing like what Texas is experiencing. He said where he stood, 25 to 50 migrants cross into Eagle Pass every hour.

In a NY Post Op Ed, Gov. Abbott wrote,

“More than 2 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border in the past 11 months—many of them pouring into Texas towns with populations far fewer than 50,000.”

What would you do if people illegally wandered around your neighborhood or knocked on your door at one or two o’clock in the morning?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas politics# Texas southern border# Migrants# Immigration# Governor Greg Abbott

Comments / 848

Published by

Follow for consumer interests, local events, and Texas politics impacting you.

Dallas, TX
3334 followers

More from T. Ware

Texas State

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.

Read full story
410 comments
Frisco, TX

Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have fun

End-of-summer swim party for dogs -Marcia Soligo/Unsplash. In September, The Frisco Water Park will host Paws in the Pool. This event is for dogs only. Of course, your furry friends need to bring their humans.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911

Migrant on bus from Texas calls 911 to report passengers being held against their will -Annie Spratt/Unsplash. A recent NewsBreak article reported migrants on a bus from Texas to New York City demanded that the bus driver let them off in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Since then, the New York Post obtained an audio clip of a 911 call made during that trip.

Read full story
48 comments
Texas State

Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in Tennessee

Migrants bused from the Texas border demanded that the itinerary not change -Ash Gerlach/Unsplash. The decision to skip a stop upset illegal border crossers on a recent bus trip from Texas to New York. The migrants demanded the bus driver stop in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They threatened to call the police if the driver didn’t let them off there, according to the New York Post.

Read full story
2166 comments
New York City, NY

Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat

Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.

Read full story
353 comments
New York City, NY

Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complains

Governor Abbott sends second bus of migrants from Texas to the City of Dreams -Reynaldo Brigworkz Brigantty/Pexels. Should Texas bear the responsibility for migrants flooding into the state? Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t think so.

Read full story
30 comments
Texas State

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the border

Immigrants transported from Texas to Manhattan -Jan Faolwarczny/Unsplash. To help relieve Texas border towns from the overwhelming influx of illegal crossings, Governor Greg Abbott sent a busload of immigrants to New York.

Read full story
3103 comments
Houston, TX

Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the Gulf

It’s time to voice your opinion about the proposal for massive wind farms off the Texas coast. Enormous Wind Energy Areas proposed to speed up the clean energy transition -Nicholas Doherty/Unsplash.

Read full story
12 comments

Auntie Anne will give away pretzels and $30,000 for National Auntie Day

Money and pretzels can make smiles bigger. Free pretzels and lots of cash to celebrate National Auntie Day -David Tod McCarty/Unsplash. To celebrate National Auntie Day, Auntie Anne’s is teaming up with Cash App to dish out “$30,000 to fans in payment of $5 up to $10,000,” according to a PRNewswire press release.

Read full story
Texas State

Salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens and ducks. Texas leads the nation in reported sicknesses

Backyard ducks and chickens linked to recent salmonella outbreaks -Luis Quijada/Unsplash. Backyard chickens and ducks can lead to health problems. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) raises concerns about them, pointing to 572 or more salmonella illnesses across the nation and two deaths.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Free treats for you this summer—sandwiches, ice cream, frozen drinks—and you don’t have to buy one to get one

Summer fun includes free treats. Here's how to get yours -Guilherme Almeida/Pexels. To bring big smiles to beautiful faces, help beat the heat, and jazz up summer fun, some companies will give customers yummy treats this month. To get your hands on most of them, all you have to do is show up on the right day at the right time.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Energy bills spike in Texas--adding about $80 to the average electric bill

Electric bills increase as much as 70 percent in Texas -Mikhail Nilov/Pexels. Have you received your energy bill yet? Texans can add another shocker to the cost of living. The Texas Standard reports, “Residents are seeing a spike in the cost of their home electricity bills this summer—reaching rates as much as 70% higher than this time last year.”

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas students can get free school supplies, medical and dental check-ups

Free school supplies and check-ups at the back-to-school fair for Dallas students -Photo by Rodnae Productions/Pexels. The Dallas Mayor's Back-to-School Fair returns this year and registration is already open.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas teens can get free passes to the zoo, museums, and other popular attractions

Dallas teens can get free passes to fun, interesting, and inspiring attractions around the city -Monstera/Pexels. As prices of food, gas, and services soar, anything free might seem suspicious. But it’s refreshing when there’s no need for skepticism.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas to provide funds if you want to open or expand a daycare

Texas makes it easier to start and expand childcare centers -Yan Krukov. As more companies move to Texas, the need for high-quality childcare increases. Parents need peace of mind about leaving their children at a daycare. They need to believe their little ones are well cared for and that they’re in a safe and clean environment. If you want to help meet that need, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) might have money for you.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

If you live in DFW, you can soon have your groceries delivered inside your house

An inside and personal delivery service is headed your way -Kendel Media/Pexels. Grocery shopping competition is revving up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Before H-E-B opens in Frisco and Plano, Walmart plans to roll-out its InHome delivery service to Dallas/Fort Worth residents. The new H-E-B stores will open in the fall. Walmart brings its InHome service to the area this summer.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas County, TX

Free air conditioners available for qualifying Dallas County residents--some families can get energy bill help

Free air conditioners and electric bill help available for qualifying Dallas County residents -Hans Reniers/Unsplash. North Texas’ brutal summer heat can last for several months. Temperatures have already reached the upper 90s, and 100 degrees in some areas. Imagine what’s around the corner—since summer doesn’t officially start until June 21.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Seniors 2022 can get a dozen free donuts at Krispy Kreme shops

Free dozen of donuts for Class of '22 -Lazaro Rodriguez/Unsplash. The Class of 2022 went through a lot. It took dedication and perseverance for seniors to accomplish what they set out to do.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Help available for Texans who want to earn a GED—for a limited time, take tests free

TWC absorbs some of the cost to help Texans get their GED -Sam Lion/Pexels. If you’ve thought about getting your high school diploma, Texas has a deal for you. The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) wants Texans to benefit from programs created to help improve skills and opportunities.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy