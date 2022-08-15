Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat

Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat - Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash

"Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.

Earlier this week, Mayor Adams said he’s thinking about busing New Yorkers to Texas. He wants them to knock on doors and campaign against Gov. Abbott, Fox News reported.

“I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote,” Mayor Adams said.

“And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking.”

The Mayor also stated they must remove Gov. Abbott from office “for the good of America.”

In a Fox News video, the Governor responded, “Bring it.”

The feud between the Texas Governor and the NYC Mayor escalated on August 5, when Gov. Abbott sent the first busload of illegal border crossers to New York. Within a week, the Governor transported over 360 migrants to NYC.

However, the busing mission is one of the multiple strategies used to help overwhelmed border communities get relief. In the video, Gov. Abbott said they also use the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Busing the migrants to NYC infuriates Mayor Adams. But the Mayor isn’t the only angry person in his city.

The New York Post reports, “Homeless New Yorkers have also been complaining that migrants were receiving better treatment than them at the Bellevue Men’s Shelter.”

Mayor Adams disputes that claim.

If he buses a team to Texas, will they want to leave?

Gov. Abbott’s campaign spokesperson, Mark Miner, spoke to Fox News Digital about the Mayor’s threat. He said, “Because of high taxes, out-of-control crime, and poor leadership by the Mayor, people are volunteering to leave New York City without the mayor asking.”

Miner continued, “It looks like Mayor Adams has taken on the additional role of Political Director for [Democratic candidate] Beto O’Rourke.”

What do you think? Do you believe Texans would appreciate New Yorkers knocking on their doors to tell them how to vote?