Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complains

Governor Abbott sends second bus of migrants from Texas to the City of Dreams - Reynaldo Brigworkz Brigantty/Pexels

Should Texas bear the responsibility for migrants flooding into the state? Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t think so.

The second bus of migrants who illegally crossed the Texas border arrived in New York City, Sunday, August 7. However, only 14 of the asylum seekers completed the trip, according to the NY Post.

The first busload of migrants from Texas arrived in NYC on Friday morning. Over 40 people made that trip.

When asked about the handful of arrivals Sunday, the NY Post reports NY Mayor Eric Adams said, “Because of the fear that something was going to happen to them if they came to this location, people got off earlier.”

The NY Post also reports that Mayor Adams complained because Gov. Abbott’s team didn’t notify them about the transports. He complained because no one told them what people on the buses need. Adams said. “They’re not giving us any information. So we’re unable to really provide the service to people en route.”

A minor inconvenience for some

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton weighed in on the governor sending migrants to NYC and Washington, D.C. He told Fox News that the two cities are experiencing only a small amount of what Texas is experiencing.

“… Part of it is that we have a significant problem on the border. They’re [NYC] only experiencing a slight bit of this. I mean, it’s almost a little inconvenience for them, but it’s a major problem for us.”

Attorney Paxton continued,

“And so it’s just interesting to see some of these mayors who have invited and have created sanctuary cities to suddenly start complaining that they’ve got a few thousand immigrants when we’re dealing with millions.”

Now that the border crisis also affects the City of Dreams, Mayor Adams is getting a feel for what’s happening in Texas.

That's not how the mayor sees it

“When you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those fleeing persecution and intolerable conditions, we’ve always welcomed that.” Mayor Adams said at Sunday’s press conference. “This governor is not doing that in Texas,” he protested. Mayor Adams commits to being there for the families.

Per the Office of the Texas Governor’s website, Texas sent over 6,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. Friday, Gov. Abbott began sending them to NYC “to provide much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities.”

Stay tuned. This issue is far from over.

Do you think Texas should bear the full responsibility for the flood of people illegally entering the state?