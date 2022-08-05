Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the border

Immigrants transported from Texas to Manhattan - Jan Faolwarczny/Unsplash

To help relieve Texas border towns from the overwhelming influx of illegal crossings, Governor Greg Abbott sent a busload of immigrants to New York.

They arrived in Manhattan Friday morning, August 5, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

Earlier this month, Gov. Abbott invited the mayors of New York and Washington, D.C., to the border for a first-hand look at the situation. “I also ask you to join me in requesting President Biden secure the border and put an end to this disastrous crisis,” the governor wrote in the letter dated August 1, 2022.

Eric Adams, the NY mayor, “flatly rejected” the offer, Fox News reports.

It infuriated Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C., when Gov. Abbott started sending immigrants there a few months ago. Mayor Bowser requested help from the National Guard. However, the Department of Defense denied her request.

Per the press release, Gov. Abbott said,

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city."

The governor continued,

"I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

Although Mayor Adams has yet to comment publicly on today’s arrival of immigrants, we’ll soon know how well New York handles it.

“They’re up in arms about a few thousand people coming into their communities over the past few months?" Gov. Abbott asked, per the NY Post. He said in parts of Texas, over 5,000 people come across the border every day.

What do you think about busing border crossers from Texas to other states?