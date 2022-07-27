Austin, TX

Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the Gulf

T. Ware

It’s time to voice your opinion about the proposal for massive wind farms off the Texas coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7lU4_0gv1sz3300
Enormous Wind Energy Areas proposed to speed up the clean energy transition -Nicholas Doherty/Unsplash

A proposal for two Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) in the Gulf of Mexico is on the table. One proposed WEA is bigger than Houston. The other is bigger than Austin.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) wants your opinions about them.

According to a Department of the Interior press release, this is “In response to the President’s call to advance offshore wind development and accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy.”

One WEA will cover 546,654 acres off the coast of Galveston, TX. It will have the potential “to power 2.3 million homes with clean wind energy,” per the press release.

To help put the size in perspective, the city of Houston covers 426,000 acres.

The other WEA will cover 188,023 acres off the coast of Lake Charles, LA. “It has the potential to power 799,000 homes.”

That would make that Wind Energy Area bigger than Austin, which covers 174,000 acres.

That’s a substantial decrease from the original proposal of 30 million acres for the two sites.

According to the press release, “The draft WEAs were reduced to avoid potential impacts on other ocean uses and resources, such as commercial and recreational fishing, maritime navigation, military activities, marine protected species, avian species, and existing infrastructure.”

The Texas Tribune reports,

“Texas is already the country’s largest wind power producer and has land-based wind farms up and down the Gulf Coast, where winds typically blow harder.”

However, sometimes there’s not enough wind in Texas to generate needed energy.

“On July 11, when ERCOT asked Texans to conserve electricity because demand threatened to exceed supply, wind generation dropped to less than 10% of its overall capacity,” per the Texas Tribune.

Yet, when energy consumption hit a new record on July 22, the solar and wind power combination provided 25% of the grid’s energy.

The Texas Tribune reports, Brad Jones, President of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said the development will take some time. “That time will be based on how quickly we can put together port facilities, the specialized ships that are necessary, and train our labor force to achieve this type of development. It is new for the U.S.”

Do you believe this is the best solution for Texas' energy needs?

The BOEM wants your input. Let them know your opinions about the proposed project. The public comment period ends on August 19, 2022.

Texans don’t want to worry about rolling blackouts or emergency energy conservation demands.

Do you think massive Wind Energy Areas are the solution?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wind Energy# Wind Farms# Clean Energy# Wind Energy Areas# Texas grid

Comments / 10

Published by

Follow for consumer interests, local events, and positive lifestyle content.

Dallas, TX
953 followers

More from T. Ware

Auntie Anne will give away pretzels and $30,000 for National Auntie Day

Money and pretzels can make smiles bigger. Free pretzels and lots of cash to celebrate National Auntie Day -David Tod McCarty/Unsplash. To celebrate National Auntie Day, Auntie Anne’s is teaming up with Cash App to dish out “$30,000 to fans in payment of $5 up to $10,000,” according to a PRNewswire press release.

Read full story
Texas State

Salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens and ducks. Texas leads the nation in reported sicknesses

Backyard ducks and chickens linked to recent salmonella outbreaks -Luis Quijada/Unsplash. Backyard chickens and ducks can lead to health problems. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) raises concerns about them, pointing to 572 or more salmonella illnesses across the nation and two deaths.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Free treats for you this summer—sandwiches, ice cream, frozen drinks—and you don’t have to buy one to get one

Summer fun includes free treats. Here's how to get yours -Guilherme Almeida/Pexels. To bring big smiles to beautiful faces, help beat the heat, and jazz up summer fun, some companies will give customers yummy treats this month. To get your hands on most of them, all you have to do is show up on the right day at the right time.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Energy bills spike in Texas--adding about $80 to the average electric bill

Electric bills increase as much as 70 percent in Texas -Mikhail Nilov/Pexels. Have you received your energy bill yet? Texans can add another shocker to the cost of living. The Texas Standard reports, “Residents are seeing a spike in the cost of their home electricity bills this summer—reaching rates as much as 70% higher than this time last year.”

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas students can get free school supplies, medical and dental check-ups

Free school supplies and check-ups at the back-to-school fair for Dallas students -Photo by Rodnae Productions/Pexels. The Dallas Mayor's Back-to-School Fair returns this year and registration is already open.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas teens can get free passes to the zoo, museums, and other popular attractions

Dallas teens can get free passes to fun, interesting, and inspiring attractions around the city -Monstera/Pexels. As prices of food, gas, and services soar, anything free might seem suspicious. But it’s refreshing when there’s no need for skepticism.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas to provide funds if you want to open or expand a daycare

Texas makes it easier to start and expand childcare centers -Yan Krukov. As more companies move to Texas, the need for high-quality childcare increases. Parents need peace of mind about leaving their children at a daycare. They need to believe their little ones are well cared for and that they’re in a safe and clean environment. If you want to help meet that need, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) might have money for you.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

If you live in DFW, you can soon have your groceries delivered inside your house

An inside and personal delivery service is headed your way -Kendel Media/Pexels. Grocery shopping competition is revving up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Before H-E-B opens in Frisco and Plano, Walmart plans to roll-out its InHome delivery service to Dallas/Fort Worth residents. The new H-E-B stores will open in the fall. Walmart brings its InHome service to the area this summer.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas County, TX

Free air conditioners available for qualifying Dallas County residents--some families can get energy bill help

Free air conditioners and electric bill help available for qualifying Dallas County residents -Hans Reniers/Unsplash. North Texas’ brutal summer heat can last for several months. Temperatures have already reached the upper 90s, and 100 degrees in some areas. Imagine what’s around the corner—since summer doesn’t officially start until June 21.

Read full story
Texas State

Seniors 2022 can get a dozen free donuts at Krispy Kreme shops

Free dozen of donuts for Class of '22 -Lazaro Rodriguez/Unsplash. The Class of 2022 went through a lot. It took dedication and perseverance for seniors to accomplish what they set out to do.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Help available for Texans who want to earn a GED—for a limited time, take tests free

TWC absorbs some of the cost to help Texans get their GED -Sam Lion/Pexels. If you’ve thought about getting your high school diploma, Texas has a deal for you. The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) wants Texans to benefit from programs created to help improve skills and opportunities.

Read full story
6 comments
Marshall, TX

Anonymous donor pays loan balance for students graduating from Wiley College in Texas

Student loan balances cleared for 2022 grads at Texas college -Eben Kessaye/Unsplash. How would you like it if someone paid off your college loan?. Student loan forgiveness might irritate the general public and college grads who have already paid their debts. Yet for students who owe money, it’s fantastic to have someone step in and take the financial burden from them.

Read full story
Texas State

Metal fragments in brownies and large bones in fish sandwiches cause H-E-B and Gorton’s recalls

Recalled brownies might have metal fragments in them -Steven Cordes/Unsplash. If you recently purchased12-oz containers of Two-Bite Brownies or the Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites party tray from H-E-B, stop eating them.

Read full story
44 comments
Dallas, TX

Get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for the price of a gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme hopes discounted donuts will help you share smiles -Joice Rivas/Pexels. Krispy Kreme wants to help ease your pain at the pump. On Wednesdays, they offer you a dozen Original Glazed Donuts for the price of a gallon of gas.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

It’s time to enter the Gerber baby photo search 2022—and the entry period ends soon

$25,000 to be awarded to the Gerber baby photo winner -Shanice McKenzie/ Pexels. You know you have the cutest baby in Texas—probably in the world. Do you want to enter your precious little one in Gerber’s baby photo search? Now is the time.

Read full story
62 comments
Dallas, TX

Few days left to celebrate Dallas Blooms at the Arboretum

Visit Dallas Blooms before the season ends -Jos van Ouwerkerk/Pexels. Celebrate with food, friends, flowers, and fun at the annual Dallas Blooms festival before it’s too late.

Read full story
Texas State

Workers would give up money to take their pets to work

Most pet owners would take pay cuts to bring their pets to work -Alexandr Podvalny/Pexels. It might take more than money to end labor shortages in Texas and nationwide. Businesses continue using standard methods to attract workers. Employers participate in job fairs, run ads, and hang help wanted signs. Many have increased wages to entice employees.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Free college tuition available at universities in Texas

You might qualify for free college tuition in Texas -Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels. More students in Texas can go to college tuition-free. Do you dream of going to college, but a lack of money makes it look impossible? The University of Texas system wants to help your dream come true. More undergraduate students now qualify for free tuition.

Read full story
9 comments
Dallas, TX

Get your free ice cream cone to celebrate the first day of spring

Free ice cream cones near you -Susanne Jutzeler/Pexels. With the soaring prices of goods and services, a free offer can seem questionable. That’s about to change for a day. Dairy Queen plans to bring smiles to customers at participating locations in Dallas and across the nation.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy