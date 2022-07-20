Auntie Anne will give away pretzels and $30,000 for National Auntie Day

Money and pretzels can make smiles bigger.

Free pretzels and lots of cash to celebrate National Auntie Day - David Tod McCarty/Unsplash

To celebrate National Auntie Day, Auntie Anne’s is teaming up with Cash App to dish out “$30,000 to fans in payment of $5 up to $10,000,” according to a PRNewswire press release.

Throughout history, pretzels have been associated with prosperity and luck. They were given to citizens to provide nourishment for the soul and body.

To get a free pretzel (original or cinnamon sugar) for National Auntie Day 2022, you must purchase a drink. Also, the company requires you to be a loyalty member, which means downloading Auntie Anne’s app. Through the app, you can get exclusive membership perks, such as special offers, points toward pretzels, and a birthday present, per the website.

Details for a chance to win cash

For your chance to cash in, download Cash App.

Then, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, per the website,

“Post to the social platform of your choice, showing your Auntie some love and why you’d like some extra cash. Tag Auntie Anne’s, include your personal $cashtag, and use #NationalAuntieAnnesDay, and #entry in the post.”

The same directions apply to text and video posts.

You might win $5 to $500 with a text post. But with a video post, you might be one of 10 people who’ll win $1000. Maybe you'll win the $10,000 grand prize. Auntie Anne will randomly select the winners.

Wait until July 26 to enter. The giveaway is from 9am to 4:59pm ET. Post on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram, and tag Auntie Anne, Tuesday—but not before then.

Where is Auntie Anne’s?

Auntie Anne’s has 86 locations in Texas and hundreds of others across the U.S. Find one near you.

National Auntie’s Day is Tuesday, July 26. This year, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels is celebrating with more than pretzels. The company teamed up with Cash App to give away $30,000.

That’s sure to make people happy in Texas, and across the nation.