Dallas, TX

Dallas students can get free school supplies, medical and dental check-ups

T. Ware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lqoB_0gWXTHk200
Free school supplies and check-ups at the back-to-school fair for Dallas students -Photo by Rodnae Productions/Pexels

The Dallas Mayor's Back-to-School Fair returns this year and registration is already open.

Dallas Independent School District students and those who live in Dallas but attend school elsewhere can soon get free school supplies and additional services.

“The past two years, Dallas has held a drive-through event, giving out supplies but limiting other services. This August, other services, including medical and dental check-ups, will resume,” according to a KRLD report.

Do your students qualify for the 2022 Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair?

To receive free school supplies:

  • Students must attend a Dallas ISD school or live in Dallas.

DISD students must provide a student ID number. Those who live in Dallas, but attend school elsewhere, must show proof of residency.

The event serves economically disadvantaged students, pre-K to 12th grade.

  • Pre-registration is required to receive free school supplies.

Registration closes Friday, July 29, 2022.

  • Participants must select a time slot.

They’re available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Don’t wait until it’s too late

Per the KRLD report, Mayor Eric Johnson said, “We have a role to play in keeping our kids safe and making sure our kids are learning, staying engaged, and preparing all of you for a very, very bright future.” This is an opportunity to close the education gap that students face.

Here’s where you can get more information. It includes the family income requirements chart and student registration form.

The Back to School Fair takes place Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Centennial and Automobile Buildings at Fair Park.

Registration closes July 29. But, of course, you want to register your pre-K to 12th graders and claim your spot as soon as you can.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas# Education# Students# Back to School# Parents

Comments / 2

Published by

Follow for consumer interests, local events, and positive lifestyle content.

Dallas, TX
871 followers

More from T. Ware

Texas State

Energy bills spike in Texas--adding about $80 to the average electric bill

Electric bills increase as much as 70 percent in Texas -Mikhail Nilov/Pexels. Have you received your energy bill yet? Texans can add another shocker to the cost of living. The Texas Standard reports, “Residents are seeing a spike in the cost of their home electricity bills this summer—reaching rates as much as 70% higher than this time last year.”

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas teens can get free passes to the zoo, museums, and other popular attractions

Dallas teens can get free passes to fun, interesting, and inspiring attractions around the city -Monstera/Pexels. As prices of food, gas, and services soar, anything free might seem suspicious. But it’s refreshing when there’s no need for skepticism.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas to provide funds if you want to open or expand a daycare

Texas makes it easier to start and expand childcare centers -Yan Krukov. As more companies move to Texas, the need for high-quality childcare increases. Parents need peace of mind about leaving their children at a daycare. They need to believe their little ones are well cared for and that they’re in a safe and clean environment. If you want to help meet that need, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) might have money for you.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

If you live in DFW, you can soon have your groceries delivered inside your house

An inside and personal delivery service is headed your way -Kendel Media/Pexels. Grocery shopping competition is revving up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Before H-E-B opens in Frisco and Plano, Walmart plans to roll-out its InHome delivery service to Dallas/Fort Worth residents. The new H-E-B stores will open in the fall. Walmart brings its InHome service to the area this summer.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas County, TX

Free air conditioners available for qualifying Dallas County residents--some families can get energy bill help

Free air conditioners and electric bill help available for qualifying Dallas County residents -Hans Reniers/Unsplash. North Texas’ brutal summer heat can last for several months. Temperatures have already reached the upper 90s, and 100 degrees in some areas. Imagine what’s around the corner—since summer doesn’t officially start until June 21.

Read full story
Texas State

Seniors 2022 can get a dozen free donuts at Krispy Kreme shops

Free dozen of donuts for Class of '22 -Lazaro Rodriguez/Unsplash. The Class of 2022 went through a lot. It took dedication and perseverance for seniors to accomplish what they set out to do.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Help available for Texans who want to earn a GED—for a limited time, take tests free

TWC absorbs some of the cost to help Texans get their GED -Sam Lion/Pexels. If you’ve thought about getting your high school diploma, Texas has a deal for you. The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) wants Texans to benefit from programs created to help improve skills and opportunities.

Read full story
6 comments
Marshall, TX

Anonymous donor pays loan balance for students graduating from Wiley College in Texas

Student loan balances cleared for 2022 grads at Texas college -Eben Kessaye/Unsplash. How would you like it if someone paid off your college loan?. Student loan forgiveness might irritate the general public and college grads who have already paid their debts. Yet for students who owe money, it’s fantastic to have someone step in and take the financial burden from them.

Read full story
Texas State

Metal fragments in brownies and large bones in fish sandwiches cause H-E-B and Gorton’s recalls

Recalled brownies might have metal fragments in them -Steven Cordes/Unsplash. If you recently purchased12-oz containers of Two-Bite Brownies or the Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites party tray from H-E-B, stop eating them.

Read full story
40 comments
Dallas, TX

Get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for the price of a gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme hopes discounted donuts will help you share smiles -Joice Rivas/Pexels. Krispy Kreme wants to help ease your pain at the pump. On Wednesdays, they offer you a dozen Original Glazed Donuts for the price of a gallon of gas.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

It’s time to enter the Gerber baby photo search 2022—and the entry period ends soon

$25,000 to be awarded to the Gerber baby photo winner -Shanice McKenzie/ Pexels. You know you have the cutest baby in Texas—probably in the world. Do you want to enter your precious little one in Gerber’s baby photo search? Now is the time.

Read full story
62 comments
Dallas, TX

Few days left to celebrate Dallas Blooms at the Arboretum

Visit Dallas Blooms before the season ends -Jos van Ouwerkerk/Pexels. Celebrate with food, friends, flowers, and fun at the annual Dallas Blooms festival before it’s too late.

Read full story
Texas State

Workers would give up money to take their pets to work

Most pet owners would take pay cuts to bring their pets to work -Alexandr Podvalny/Pexels. It might take more than money to end labor shortages in Texas and nationwide. Businesses continue using standard methods to attract workers. Employers participate in job fairs, run ads, and hang help wanted signs. Many have increased wages to entice employees.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Free college tuition available at universities in Texas

You might qualify for free college tuition in Texas -Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels. More students in Texas can go to college tuition-free. Do you dream of going to college, but a lack of money makes it look impossible? The University of Texas system wants to help your dream come true. More undergraduate students now qualify for free tuition.

Read full story
9 comments
Dallas, TX

Get your free ice cream cone to celebrate the first day of spring

Free ice cream cones near you -Susanne Jutzeler/Pexels. With the soaring prices of goods and services, a free offer can seem questionable. That’s about to change for a day. Dairy Queen plans to bring smiles to customers at participating locations in Dallas and across the nation.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Texas auto insurance companies to hike prices—some 20 percent or more

Texas auto insurance rates going up -Avinash Patel/Pexels. The cost of owning an automobile in Texas will soon increase… again. New and used vehicle prices soared during the pandemic. The skyrocketing cost of gas continues to shock consumers. Before long, Texas auto insurance rates will join the list of increasing prices.

Read full story
Texas State

You can soon get mac and cheese ice cream at Walmart in Texas, but you don’t have to wait until then

Mac and cheese as ice cream? You might like it -Ronmar Lacamiento/Pexels. Sometimes you need a quick pick-me-up. Maybe a treat will do it. If a serving of macaroni and cheese comforts you, and a dip of ice cream makes you happy, what about combining the pleasures? You can get both in one scoop.

Read full story
20 comments
Texas State

Spammers continue targeting Texas with unwanted texts and robocalls

Spammers target Texas and other states with unwanted calls and texts -Photomix Company/ Pexels. The number of spam texts in 2022 surpassed the number of spam calls in Texas and across the nation, according to a robocalls report. Yet, spammers sent fewer of them in January than in February.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas cities that defund the police risk getting defunded too

Defund the police is risky business in Texas -Ruben Reyes/ Pexels. Governor Greg Abbott made it clear that Texas won’t tolerate efforts to defund the police. Cities determined to do so could face stiff financial penalties.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy