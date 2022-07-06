Dallas students can get free school supplies, medical and dental check-ups

Free school supplies and check-ups at the back-to-school fair for Dallas students - Photo by Rodnae Productions/Pexels

The Dallas Mayor's Back-to-School Fair returns this year and registration is already open.

Dallas Independent School District students and those who live in Dallas but attend school elsewhere can soon get free school supplies and additional services.

“The past two years, Dallas has held a drive-through event, giving out supplies but limiting other services. This August, other services, including medical and dental check-ups, will resume,” according to a KRLD report.

Do your students qualify for the 2022 Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair?

To receive free school supplies:

Students must attend a Dallas ISD school or live in Dallas.

DISD students must provide a student ID number. Those who live in Dallas, but attend school elsewhere, must show proof of residency.

Families must meet income requirements.

The event serves economically disadvantaged students, pre-K to 12th grade.

Pre-registration is required to receive free school supplies.

Registration closes Friday, July 29, 2022.

Participants must select a time slot.

They’re available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Don’t wait until it’s too late

Per the KRLD report, Mayor Eric Johnson said, “We have a role to play in keeping our kids safe and making sure our kids are learning, staying engaged, and preparing all of you for a very, very bright future.” This is an opportunity to close the education gap that students face.

Here’s where you can get more information. It includes the family income requirements chart and student registration form.

The Back to School Fair takes place Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Centennial and Automobile Buildings at Fair Park.

Registration closes July 29. But, of course, you want to register your pre-K to 12th graders and claim your spot as soon as you can.