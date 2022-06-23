Dallas, TX

Dallas teens can get free passes to the zoo, museums, and other popular attractions

Dallas teens can get free passes to fun, interesting, and inspiring attractions around the city -Monstera/Pexels

As prices of food, gas, and services soar, anything free might seem suspicious. But it’s refreshing when there’s no need for skepticism.

According to a City of Dallas press release, starting June 27, teens can get free passes to popular cultural and recreational attractions around the city.

The All Access Pass program provides complimentary admission to:

  • Bahama Beach Waterpark
  • Dallas Zoo
  • Golf Dallas
  • Perot Museum of Nature and Science
  • Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
  • Shakespeare Dallas
  • And many others

Vickie Yakunin, Head of Community Affairs for Amazon’s North Texas Region, said, “Visits to cultural institutions can be the spark for teens that inspire lifelong interests and dedicated pursuit of career dreams,” per the release. Amazon is the title sponsor.

How to get free passes

To get one of the 10,000 available passes, the teen must live in Dallas and be 13-17 years old.

Distribution begins 10 am, Monday, June 27, at all Dallas recreation centers. It lasts until July 31 or while supplies last. The teens must pick up the pass at a recreation center. Adults can’t do it for them. A parent, guardian, or the teen will need to show a driver’s license or ID, though.

The passes are good for up to three friends or family members.

Dallas Parks and Recreation’s advice for you

The bulletin advises you to pay attention to the back of the pass for each location. Some venues require reservations.

Get more information about the program. The 10,000 passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. So sign up and get them before they’re all gone.

When was the last time you received complimentary passes to places and attractions you wanted to see? Dallas’ All Access Pass is your chance—that is, if your teen lets you tag along.

