Dallas, TX

If you live in DFW, you can soon have your groceries delivered inside your house

T. Ware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzfoc_0fvflFW000
An inside and personal delivery service is headed your way -Kendel Media/Pexels

Grocery shopping competition is revving up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Before H-E-B opens in Frisco and Plano, Walmart plans to roll-out its InHome delivery service to Dallas/Fort Worth residents. The new H-E-B stores will open in the fall. Walmart brings its InHome service to the area this summer.

The innovative service does more than drop your merchandise off on the front porch. It’s more personal than drone services. Walmart’s InHome delivery takes items inside your home. That’s not all. An InHome associate will put your groceries in your kitchen or garage refrigerator if that’s what you want.

How it works

You don’t have to be around for them to deliver your purchases. All you’ll need to do is provide a onetime access code for them to get inside your house. “They’ll place your order in your home, then sanitize and lock up before leaving,” according to the website.

Your InHome associate will also return items to the store for you.

Where is it available, and what does it cost?

The program started in 2019. It’s already available in Atlanta, Phoenix, West Palm Beach, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Arkansas, and Washington D.C.

If you live elsewhere, including DFW, you can enter your residential address to find out if InHome is available to you. If it’s not there yet, you can enter your email address and they’ll let you know when it’s in your neighborhood.

The service is $19.95 per month or $148 per year for unlimited deliveries. They’re currently running a promotion. The first 30 days are free.

Should H-E-B look for innovative ways to compete or is expanding in the Dallas/Fort Worth area enough? Will you allow Walmart’s associates in your home when you’re not there?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas# Home and Garden# Walmart# Deliveries# Food

Comments / 2

Published by

Follow for consumer interests, local events, and positive lifestyle content.

Dallas, TX
644 followers

More from T. Ware

Dallas County, TX

Free air conditioners available for qualifying Dallas County residents--some families can get energy bill help

Free air conditioners and electric bill help available for qualifying Dallas County residents -Hans Reniers/Unsplash. North Texas’ brutal summer heat can last for several months. Temperatures have already reached the upper 90s, and 100 degrees in some areas. Imagine what’s around the corner—since summer doesn’t officially start until June 21.

Read full story
Texas State

Seniors 2022 can get a dozen free donuts at Krispy Kreme shops

Free dozen of donuts for Class of '22 -Lazaro Rodriguez/Unsplash. The Class of 2022 went through a lot. It took dedication and perseverance for seniors to accomplish what they set out to do.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Help available for Texans who want to earn a GED—for a limited time, take tests free

TWC absorbs some of the cost to help Texans get their GED -Sam Lion/Pexels. If you’ve thought about getting your high school diploma, Texas has a deal for you. The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) wants Texans to benefit from programs created to help improve skills and opportunities.

Read full story
6 comments
Marshall, TX

Anonymous donor pays loan balance for students graduating from Wiley College in Texas

Student loan balances cleared for 2022 grads at Texas college -Eben Kessaye/Unsplash. How would you like it if someone paid off your college loan?. Student loan forgiveness might irritate the general public and college grads who have already paid their debts. Yet for students who owe money, it’s fantastic to have someone step in and take the financial burden from them.

Read full story
Texas State

Metal fragments in brownies and large bones in fish sandwiches cause H-E-B and Gorton’s recalls

Recalled brownies might have metal fragments in them -Steven Cordes/Unsplash. If you recently purchased12-oz containers of Two-Bite Brownies or the Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites party tray from H-E-B, stop eating them.

Read full story
22 comments
Dallas, TX

Get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for the price of a gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme hopes discounted donuts will help you share smiles -Joice Rivas/Pexels. Krispy Kreme wants to help ease your pain at the pump. On Wednesdays, they offer you a dozen Original Glazed Donuts for the price of a gallon of gas.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

It’s time to enter the Gerber baby photo search 2022—and the entry period ends soon

$25,000 to be awarded to the Gerber baby photo winner -Shanice McKenzie/ Pexels. You know you have the cutest baby in Texas—probably in the world. Do you want to enter your precious little one in Gerber’s baby photo search? Now is the time.

Read full story
62 comments
Dallas, TX

Few days left to celebrate Dallas Blooms at the Arboretum

Visit Dallas Blooms before the season ends -Jos van Ouwerkerk/Pexels. Celebrate with food, friends, flowers, and fun at the annual Dallas Blooms festival before it’s too late.

Read full story
Texas State

Workers would give up money to take their pets to work

Most pet owners would take pay cuts to bring their pets to work -Alexandr Podvalny/Pexels. It might take more than money to end labor shortages in Texas and nationwide. Businesses continue using standard methods to attract workers. Employers participate in job fairs, run ads, and hang help wanted signs. Many have increased wages to entice employees.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Free college tuition available at universities in Texas

You might qualify for free college tuition in Texas -Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels. More students in Texas can go to college tuition-free. Do you dream of going to college, but a lack of money makes it look impossible? The University of Texas system wants to help your dream come true. More undergraduate students now qualify for free tuition.

Read full story
9 comments
Dallas, TX

Get your free ice cream cone to celebrate the first day of spring

Free ice cream cones near you -Susanne Jutzeler/Pexels. With the soaring prices of goods and services, a free offer can seem questionable. That’s about to change for a day. Dairy Queen plans to bring smiles to customers at participating locations in Dallas and across the nation.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Texas auto insurance companies to hike prices—some 20 percent or more

Texas auto insurance rates going up -Avinash Patel/Pexels. The cost of owning an automobile in Texas will soon increase… again. New and used vehicle prices soared during the pandemic. The skyrocketing cost of gas continues to shock consumers. Before long, Texas auto insurance rates will join the list of increasing prices.

Read full story
Texas State

You can soon get mac and cheese ice cream at Walmart in Texas, but you don’t have to wait until then

Mac and cheese as ice cream? You might like it -Ronmar Lacamiento/Pexels. Sometimes you need a quick pick-me-up. Maybe a treat will do it. If a serving of macaroni and cheese comforts you, and a dip of ice cream makes you happy, what about combining the pleasures? You can get both in one scoop.

Read full story
20 comments
Texas State

Spammers continue targeting Texas with unwanted texts and robocalls

Spammers target Texas and other states with unwanted calls and texts -Photomix Company/ Pexels. The number of spam texts in 2022 surpassed the number of spam calls in Texas and across the nation, according to a robocalls report. Yet, spammers sent fewer of them in January than in February.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas cities that defund the police risk getting defunded too

Defund the police is risky business in Texas -Ruben Reyes/ Pexels. Governor Greg Abbott made it clear that Texas won’t tolerate efforts to defund the police. Cities determined to do so could face stiff financial penalties.

Read full story
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Sheriff’s plan to give some drivers gift cards instead of tickets

The Dallas County Sheriff might have a nice surprise for you -Scott Rodgerson/Pexels. Can you imagine how happy it would make you if the highway patrolman who pulled you over gave you a gift card instead of a ticket? That's the plan in Dallas County.

Read full story
Texas State

Interested in becoming a food vendor at the State Fair of Texas? It’s time to submit your application

Bacon topped delights on a stick -Rosali Iraheta/Pexels. Have you thought about selling your favorite fried food concoctions or other tasty treats at the State Fair of Texas? You have until March 31 to apply to this year’s Dallas Fair Park annual event.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

St. Patrick's Day parade returning to Dallas with fun and festivities

Plan to join the fun at the 2022 Dallas St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival -Pressmaster/Pexels. After two years of cancelations, the Dallas St. Patrick’s Day parade returns Saturday, March 12. The pandemic shut it down in 2020 and 2021, but not this year. The parade starts at 11 am on Blackwell at Greenville Ave and continues for a two-mile stretch ending on SMU Blvd at 2 pm.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy