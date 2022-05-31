If you live in DFW, you can soon have your groceries delivered inside your house

An inside and personal delivery service is headed your way - Kendel Media/Pexels

Grocery shopping competition is revving up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Before H-E-B opens in Frisco and Plano, Walmart plans to roll-out its InHome delivery service to Dallas/Fort Worth residents. The new H-E-B stores will open in the fall. Walmart brings its InHome service to the area this summer.

The innovative service does more than drop your merchandise off on the front porch. It’s more personal than drone services. Walmart’s InHome delivery takes items inside your home. That’s not all. An InHome associate will put your groceries in your kitchen or garage refrigerator if that’s what you want.

How it works

You don’t have to be around for them to deliver your purchases. All you’ll need to do is provide a onetime access code for them to get inside your house. “They’ll place your order in your home, then sanitize and lock up before leaving,” according to the website.

Your InHome associate will also return items to the store for you.

Where is it available, and what does it cost?

The program started in 2019. It’s already available in Atlanta, Phoenix, West Palm Beach, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Arkansas, and Washington D.C.

If you live elsewhere, including DFW, you can enter your residential address to find out if InHome is available to you. If it’s not there yet, you can enter your email address and they’ll let you know when it’s in your neighborhood.

The service is $19.95 per month or $148 per year for unlimited deliveries. They’re currently running a promotion. The first 30 days are free.

Should H-E-B look for innovative ways to compete or is expanding in the Dallas/Fort Worth area enough? Will you allow Walmart’s associates in your home when you’re not there?